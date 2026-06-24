Jennifer Aniston Sizzles in Plunging Bodysuit and Lingerie-Inspired Silk Dress for Rare Steamy Photoshoot

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Jennifer Aniston is living her best life at 56. The Friends alum starred in a sultry photoshoot for Marie Claire Australia published on Monday, June 21, which kicked off with her stripping down to a black bodysuit featuring a racy, deep-plunging neckline.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston displayed ageless elegance in a new photo spread by 'Marie Claire Australia.'

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Jennifer Aniston Starred in Provacative Photoshoot

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston is best known for playing Rachel Green on 'Friends.'

Aniston looked off-frame as she sat on a red chair with her toned legs crossed, exuding cool-girl energy behind oversized aviator sunglasses while draping a glamorous fur shawl over the look. In another sultry photo, the Marley & Me star wore a silky slip dress as she seductively posed with her legs spread while sitting on a marble bathtub. The lingerie-style dress featured a flirty, lace hemline and a belt at the waist to show off her slim midsection.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston turned heads in a long-sleeve shirt and hipster panties.

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Jennifer Aniston Stripped Down to Her Underwear

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston wasn't shy about showing off her physique in tiny underwear for the photoshoot.

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In a final photo, the We're the Millers actress got comfortable in a cozy, navy long-sleeve T-shirt and coordinating hipster underwear. Her snatched stomach was on full display in ultra low-rise bottoms that featured a dainty floral design.

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Jennifer Aniston Has 'No Regrets'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston said she has no 'regrets' in her decades-long career in Hollywood.

During the interview, Aniston reflected on her decades-long career in Hollywood and made it clear she wouldn't do anything differently. "I don't regret," the Along Came Polly star told the outlet. "My main mission now is doing projects that really inspire me and get me excited. The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really care about and want to work with." Aniston is gearing up to head into the fifth season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, where she serves as an executive producer and stars alongside Reese Witherspoon. In addition, she juggles the responsibilities of her haircare brand, LolaVie, and production company, Echo Films.

Jennifer Aniston Spills on Working in Male-Dominated Industries

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston is proud of being a woman in Hollywood that 'makes moves.'