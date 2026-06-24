Jennifer Aniston Sizzles in Plunging Bodysuit and Lingerie-Inspired Silk Dress for Rare Steamy Photoshoot
June 24 2026, Updated 1:19 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is living her best life at 56.
The Friends alum starred in a sultry photoshoot for Marie Claire Australia published on Monday, June 21, which kicked off with her stripping down to a black bodysuit featuring a racy, deep-plunging neckline.
Jennifer Aniston Starred in Provacative Photoshoot
Aniston looked off-frame as she sat on a red chair with her toned legs crossed, exuding cool-girl energy behind oversized aviator sunglasses while draping a glamorous fur shawl over the look.
In another sultry photo, the Marley & Me star wore a silky slip dress as she seductively posed with her legs spread while sitting on a marble bathtub.
The lingerie-style dress featured a flirty, lace hemline and a belt at the waist to show off her slim midsection.
Jennifer Aniston Stripped Down to Her Underwear
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In a final photo, the We're the Millers actress got comfortable in a cozy, navy long-sleeve T-shirt and coordinating hipster underwear.
Her snatched stomach was on full display in ultra low-rise bottoms that featured a dainty floral design.
Jennifer Aniston Has 'No Regrets'
During the interview, Aniston reflected on her decades-long career in Hollywood and made it clear she wouldn't do anything differently.
"I don't regret," the Along Came Polly star told the outlet. "My main mission now is doing projects that really inspire me and get me excited. The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really care about and want to work with."
Aniston is gearing up to head into the fifth season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, where she serves as an executive producer and stars alongside Reese Witherspoon. In addition, she juggles the responsibilities of her haircare brand, LolaVie, and production company, Echo Films.
Jennifer Aniston Spills on Working in Male-Dominated Industries
The actress spoke candidly about how Hollywood has evolved for women over the years, while stressing there was still room for improvement.
"There was a period where we were not allowed at that table," she said, referring to executive leadership roles. "It was a male-dominated industry, and we still have a long way to go, but women in Hollywood make moves. We get s--- done."
The Just Go With It star continued, "I’ve worked really hard, and I love what I do. We get to create projects that are making a difference and bring in new voices."