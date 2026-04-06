Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Loved-Up Photo With Boyfriend Jim Curtis

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Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a rare peek into her love life. The Friends alum took to Instagram to share a cozy, loved-up snap with boyfriend Jim Curtis as part of her latest “Sunday dump.” In the intimate photo, Aniston wrapped her arm around Curtis, pulling him close as they both smiled softly for the camera in a warm setting.

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Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston wrapped her arm around Jim Curtis in a new photo.

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“Sunday dump day! ❤️😘🐰,” she captioned the post. In the photo, Aniston kept things effortlessly chic in a simple white tank, with her signature honey-blonde hair falling naturally around her shoulders. Curtis, meanwhile, kept it casual in a dark top, leaning into the actress as the two looked completely relaxed and happy together.

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Naturally, the rare PDA moment didn’t go unnoticed — especially by her famous friends. Katy Perry jumped into the comments section with a playful note, writing, “twin souls on #9,” while another fan added, “Jen photo dumps are simply the best 🥰❤️.”

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“I have to say that I just love you two together! 💞,” a third chimed in. A fourth added, “Love seeing you and Jim happy together! 🙌❤️.”

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Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jim Curtis was seen cuddling up to her dog in one snap.

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She also included a few adorable animal moments, including one where she kissed a tiny cow and another of her dog tucked between chairs. In one especially sweet shot, Curtis cuddled up on the couch with her dog, sitting comfortably on his lap.

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In other snaps, the Just Go with It star hung out with her longtime friend and Courteney Cox while the two lounged around in their pajamas.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

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The Easter-themed post comes just as things seem to be heating up in her relationship. A source recently told OK! that Aniston is reportedly planning a romantic escape to Greece with Curtis.

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The 57-year-old actress has been dating the wellness coach and hypnotherapist since 2025, and things have only gotten more serious since then. The pair first sparked romance rumors in July of that year, after they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca.

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Now, insiders said the couple has quietly been talking about taking the next step. "Jennifer is in an incredibly joyful place in her life at the moment and has been telling people close to her that she truly believes Jim could be the partner she has been searching for all along,” they stated.

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Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The pair started dating in 2025.

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"She feels a deep connection with him and talks about him as someone who has brought a new sense of calm and happiness into her world," the source shared. "They both feel a strong pull toward Greece as the setting for their wedding because of their shared cultural roots, and Jennifer finds that idea especially romantic. In her mind, it would be a very symbolic place to start a new chapter together – somewhere beautiful, personal and meaningful rather than a typical Hollywood venue. They haven't made any kind of official announcement about being engaged, but people close to them are already treating it like a done deal.”