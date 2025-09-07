Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Her Relationship With Boyfriend Jim Curtis in Romantic Sunset Photo
She is so off the market!
Jennifer Aniston, 56, soft-launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in a new Instagram post from Sunday, September 7.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Are Instagram Official!
In an 18-photo carousel, the Friends star posted a romantic sunset picture of Curtis. The image showed the back of his head as he gazed at the blazing sky.
“Oh hello 17 pic,” commented a fan, referring to the image appearing in her post next to last.
“It’s the soft launch for me,” another wrote alongside two cry-face emojis.
“Happiness looks beautiful on you,” added a third.
Jennifer Aniston Vacations with Jim Curtis
Aniston and Curtis, a wellness expert and hypnotist, were first spotted at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. The next month, on the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was seen in Mallorca, where the actress and her boyfriend were joined by Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.
In the months leading up to their first public appearances, Aniston was active with Curtis on social media, often exchanging comments and likes on each other’s posts.
'Jim Felt Different'
According to a source, Curtis “is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.” The twosome reportedly met through some of his clients, whom Aniston is friends with. “Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen,” the insider confirmed to a news outlet.
Despite her close friends’ attempts to play matchmaker for the Along Came Polly actress, she hadn’t considered taking dating advice from anyone until she became aware of Curtis.
“Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously,” the source explained. “Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot.”
Jennifer Aniston 'Bonded' With Jim Curtis Over Health and Fitness
Once Aniston truly felt like she “hit it off” with him, she and Curtis began “hanging out a lot but very much on the DL.”
After she announced her split from Justin Theroux in February 2018, Aniston kept her love life out of the public eye. After resetting and sticking to her routine, she “completely shifted her mindset and life,” with the source adding, “Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now.”
The insider noted how the Hollywood star’s passion for health and fitness aligned perfectly with Curtis’ love for the same interests, saying, “It’s something she and Jim have bonded over.”