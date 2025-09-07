Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Her Relationship With Boyfriend Jim Curtis in Romantic Sunset Photo

Article continues below advertisement

She is so off the market! Jennifer Aniston, 56, soft-launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in a new Instagram post from Sunday, September 7.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Are Instagram Official!

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of Jim Curtis as they gazed at the summer sunset.

In an 18-photo carousel, the Friends star posted a romantic sunset picture of Curtis. The image showed the back of his head as he gazed at the blazing sky. “Oh hello 17 pic,” commented a fan, referring to the image appearing in her post next to last. “It’s the soft launch for me,” another wrote alongside two cry-face emojis. “Happiness looks beautiful on you,” added a third.

Jennifer Aniston Vacations with Jim Curtis

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The new couple vacationed with Hollywood friends in Mallorca in July.

Aniston and Curtis, a wellness expert and hypnotist, were first spotted at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. The next month, on the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was seen in Mallorca, where the actress and her boyfriend were joined by Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer. In the months leading up to their first public appearances, Aniston was active with Curtis on social media, often exchanging comments and likes on each other’s posts.

'Jim Felt Different'

Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's friends tried to set her up with someone before she settled down with Jim Curtis.

According to a source, Curtis “is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.” The twosome reportedly met through some of his clients, whom Aniston is friends with. “Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen,” the insider confirmed to a news outlet. Despite her close friends’ attempts to play matchmaker for the Along Came Polly actress, she hadn’t considered taking dating advice from anyone until she became aware of Curtis. “Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously,” the source explained. “Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot.”

Jennifer Aniston 'Bonded' With Jim Curtis Over Health and Fitness

Source: mega The actress reportedly 'bonded' with Jim Curtis over their passion for health and fitness.