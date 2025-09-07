or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Her Relationship With Boyfriend Jim Curtis in Romantic Sunset Photo

photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram

The couple is Instagram official!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

She is so off the market!

Jennifer Aniston, 56, soft-launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in a new Instagram post from Sunday, September 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Are Instagram Official!

photo of Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of Jim Curtis as they gazed at the summer sunset
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of Jim Curtis as they gazed at the summer sunset.

In an 18-photo carousel, the Friends star posted a romantic sunset picture of Curtis. The image showed the back of his head as he gazed at the blazing sky.

“Oh hello 17 pic,” commented a fan, referring to the image appearing in her post next to last.

“It’s the soft launch for me,” another wrote alongside two cry-face emojis.

“Happiness looks beautiful on you,” added a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston Vacations with Jim Curtis

photo of The new couple vacationed with Hollywood friends in Mallorca in July
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

The new couple vacationed with Hollywood friends in Mallorca in July.

Aniston and Curtis, a wellness expert and hypnotist, were first spotted at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. The next month, on the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was seen in Mallorca, where the actress and her boyfriend were joined by Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

In the months leading up to their first public appearances, Aniston was active with Curtis on social media, often exchanging comments and likes on each other’s posts.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Jim Felt Different'

photo of Jennifer Aniston's friends tried to set her up with someone before she settled down with Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's friends tried to set her up with someone before she settled down with Jim Curtis.

According to a source, Curtis “is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.” The twosome reportedly met through some of his clients, whom Aniston is friends with. “Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen,” the insider confirmed to a news outlet.

Despite her close friends’ attempts to play matchmaker for the Along Came Polly actress, she hadn’t considered taking dating advice from anyone until she became aware of Curtis.

“Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously,” the source explained. “Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot.”

Jennifer Aniston 'Bonded' With Jim Curtis Over Health and Fitness

photo of The actress reportedly 'bonded' with Jim Curtis over their passion for health and fitness
Source: mega

The actress reportedly 'bonded' with Jim Curtis over their passion for health and fitness.

Once Aniston truly felt like she “hit it off” with him, she and Curtis began “hanging out a lot but very much on the DL.”

After she announced her split from Justin Theroux in February 2018, Aniston kept her love life out of the public eye. After resetting and sticking to her routine, she “completely shifted her mindset and life,” with the source adding, “Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now.”

The insider noted how the Hollywood star’s passion for health and fitness aligned perfectly with Curtis’ love for the same interests, saying, “It’s something she and Jim have bonded over.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.