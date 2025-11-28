Jennifer Aniston Says 'Unthinkable Things Are Happening' in Wake of Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston broke her silence about Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspension.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston, a longtime friend of Kimmel, expressed her concerns over the situation. “Unthinkable things are happening,” she shared. “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress called the situation 'unthinkable' and 'very dangerous.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Friends star also highlighted the importance of meaningful connections in her life. “The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really, really care about and want to work with. And I happen to be very lucky that my friends are very talented," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few months, Kimmel has taken numerous jabs at Trump. Regarding the topic of SNAP funds, he remarked, “Just think about how cruel a person has to be to cut off food to 42 million people. It’s the kind of thing that makes you go, ‘Oh, no wonder his kids are like that.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended following political pressure from the FCC.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel didn’t hold back during a segment about Trump's Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, quipping that it was the “Trumpiest Trump move of all time.” He further noted, “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. Everything he touches dies. Good news Melania, you’re gonna live forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

The feud between Kimmel and Trump escalated in September as the president celebrated the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel joked about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's demise. Following the show's return, Kimmel fired back, labeling Trump a “bully.”

Article continues below advertisement

“The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” Kimmel stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about Charlie Kirk sparked the decision.

Article continues below advertisement

The brief suspension raised serious concerns about free speech, with accusations against the administration for targeting comedians and journalists while threatening networks. In a show of solidarity, former President Barack Obama publicly supported Kimmel after the comedian was temporarily ousted from his role. Despite widespread backlash, the Trump administration defended its actions, claiming it aimed to eliminate “hate speech.”