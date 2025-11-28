or
Jennifer Aniston Says 'Unthinkable Things Are Happening' in Wake of Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension

split image of Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspension, calling it 'unthinkable.'

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during an interview with Elle. The incident occurred nearly two months after the controversy sparked considerable attention.

Kimmel's show faced suspension in September due to pressure from Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, who President Donald Trump appointed.

image of Jennifer Aniston broke her silence about Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspension.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston broke her silence about Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspension.

Aniston, a longtime friend of Kimmel, expressed her concerns over the situation.

“Unthinkable things are happening,” she shared. “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

image of The actress called the situation 'unthinkable' and 'very dangerous.'
Source: MEGA

The actress called the situation 'unthinkable' and 'very dangerous.'

The Friends star also highlighted the importance of meaningful connections in her life.

“The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really, really care about and want to work with. And I happen to be very lucky that my friends are very talented," she said.

Over the past few months, Kimmel has taken numerous jabs at Trump.

Regarding the topic of SNAP funds, he remarked, “Just think about how cruel a person has to be to cut off food to 42 million people. It’s the kind of thing that makes you go, ‘Oh, no wonder his kids are like that.’”

image of Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended following political pressure from the FCC.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended following political pressure from the FCC.

Kimmel didn’t hold back during a segment about Trump's Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, quipping that it was the “Trumpiest Trump move of all time.”

He further noted, “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. Everything he touches dies. Good news Melania, you’re gonna live forever.”

The feud between Kimmel and Trump escalated in September as the president celebrated the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel joked about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's demise.

Following the show's return, Kimmel fired back, labeling Trump a “bully.”

“The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” Kimmel stated.

image of Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about Charlie Kirk sparked the decision.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about Charlie Kirk sparked the decision.

The brief suspension raised serious concerns about free speech, with accusations against the administration for targeting comedians and journalists while threatening networks. In a show of solidarity, former President Barack Obama publicly supported Kimmel after the comedian was temporarily ousted from his role. Despite widespread backlash, the Trump administration defended its actions, claiming it aimed to eliminate “hate speech.”

Aniston rose to fame as Rachel Green on Friends portraying a rich girl who finds success in the fashion industry after her start as a barista at Central Perk.

Beyond her iconic role, she has starred in popular romcoms like We’re The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter, and the Horrible Bosses series. Recently, she reunited with her onscreen sister, Reese Witherspoon, for The Morning Show.

