Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Late-Night Show's Suspension at Selena Gomez's Fundraiser: 'I Was This Close to Starting an OnlyFans'

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at his late-night show's suspension drama when he took the stage at Selena Gomez's 3rd annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit. On the night of Wednesday, October 29, the comedian introduced himself by admitting, "I'm excited to be here. Honestly, after the month I've had, I'm excited to be anywhere!"

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Late-Night Show's Suspension

Source: mega While speaking at Selena Gomez's fundraiser, Jimmy Kimmel joked he almost started an OnlyFans after his late-night show was suspended.

"I was this close to starting an OnlyFans," quipped Kimmel in a video published by a news outlet. He also took aim at Donald Trump, stating, "We have a very special event tonight filled with amazing stories from amazing organizations that the president wants to defund." Kimmel went on to praise the singer's foundation for "the progress this organization has made in the mental health sphere."

The Comedian Shades Donald Trump

Source: mega The comedian took aim at Donald Trump and said, 'It's very painful to see what's happening in this country.'

"This work the Rare Impact Fund does is needed now more than ever," the father-of-four insisted. "It's very painful to see what's happening in this country right now, and we're not even allowed to take Tylenol for it." His Tylenol comment was a reference to Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. making unfounded claims that taking Tylenol while pregnant causes autism. The TV star concluded his speech by noting the night was aiming to raise $100 million for mental health resources and joked that if anyone in attendance didn't get Gomez and new husband Benny Blanco a wedding gift, a donation is the perfect choice.

Why Did 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Get Suspended?

As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended from September 17 to 22 after he made a comment about Charlie Kirk's death during the September 15 monologue of his show. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said, despite there being no evidence that Kirk's suspecter shooter, Tyler Robinson, voted for Trump. He also made a joke about the way the president ignored a question about Kirk's death to brag about White House renovations.

Source: mega The comedian insisted he wasn't trying to make fun of Charlie Kirk's death when he commented on the subject.

Broadcast company Nexstar then announced Kimmel's show would be on hiatus, as the company "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets." Many people were outraged by the decision, claiming it violated freedom of speech.

The Star's Emotional Return to TV

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Kimmel got emotional when his show returned.