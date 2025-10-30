or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Late-Night Show's Suspension at Selena Gomez's Fundraiser: 'I Was This Close to Starting an OnlyFans'

Photo of Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at himself and President Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at his late-night show's suspension drama when he took the stage at Selena Gomez's 3rd annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

On the night of Wednesday, October 29, the comedian introduced himself by admitting, "I'm excited to be here. Honestly, after the month I've had, I'm excited to be anywhere!"

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Late-Night Show's Suspension

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of While speaking at Selena Gomez's fundraiser, Jimmy Kimmel joked he almost started an OnlyFans after his late-night show was suspended.
Source: mega

While speaking at Selena Gomez's fundraiser, Jimmy Kimmel joked he almost started an OnlyFans after his late-night show was suspended.

"I was this close to starting an OnlyFans," quipped Kimmel in a video published by a news outlet.

He also took aim at Donald Trump, stating, "We have a very special event tonight filled with amazing stories from amazing organizations that the president wants to defund."

Kimmel went on to praise the singer's foundation for "the progress this organization has made in the mental health sphere."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Shades Donald Trump

Photo of The comedian took aim at Donald Trump and said, 'It's very painful to see what's happening in this country.'
Source: mega

The comedian took aim at Donald Trump and said, 'It's very painful to see what's happening in this country.'

"This work the Rare Impact Fund does is needed now more than ever," the father-of-four insisted. "It's very painful to see what's happening in this country right now, and we're not even allowed to take Tylenol for it."

His Tylenol comment was a reference to Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. making unfounded claims that taking Tylenol while pregnant causes autism.

The TV star concluded his speech by noting the night was aiming to raise $100 million for mental health resources and joked that if anyone in attendance didn't get Gomez and new husband Benny Blanco a wedding gift, a donation is the perfect choice.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Get Suspended?

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended from September 17 to 22 after he made a comment about Charlie Kirk's death during the September 15 monologue of his show.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said, despite there being no evidence that Kirk's suspecter shooter, Tyler Robinson, voted for Trump.

He also made a joke about the way the president ignored a question about Kirk's death to brag about White House renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The comedian insisted he wasn't trying to make fun of Charlie Kirk's death when he commented on the subject.
Source: mega

The comedian insisted he wasn't trying to make fun of Charlie Kirk's death when he commented on the subject.

Broadcast company Nexstar then announced Kimmel's show would be on hiatus, as the company "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Many people were outraged by the decision, claiming it violated freedom of speech.

Article continues below advertisement

The Star's Emotional Return to TV

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Kimmel got emotional when his show returned.

Upon the Emmy winner's return to the small screen, he got choked up while discussing the situation.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he insisted. "This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

"I shared my point of view, they shared theirs. We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn't have to — they really didn't have to, this is a giant company, we have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney corporation — they welcomed me back on the air and I thank them for that," Kimmel added. "It's been overwhelming."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.