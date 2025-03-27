EXCLUSIVE Jennifer Aydin Denies She Filed for Bankruptcy and Lent Pal Teresa Giudice Any Money: 'Fake News!' Source: @jenniferaydin/Instagram Jennifer Aydin denied she filed for bankruptcy, calling the rumors 'fake news.'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin fired back at rumors she filed for bankruptcy and lent Teresa Giudice money in an exclusive conversation with OK!.

Source: @jenniferaydin/Instagram Jennifer Aydin is married to Bill Aydin.

Aydin dished the rumors are “people spreading fake news” and called them “ridiculous.” “I have never lent Teresa any amount of money, let alone $500,000,” she shared. “What are they, nuts? And then, if I’m lending her all this money, how am I filing for bankruptcy?” Aydin pointed out that had she filed for bankruptcy, there would be a public record of it, which there isn't.

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Jennifer Aydin denied loaning Teresa Giudice money.

“Wouldn’t there be some document someone could conjure up to prove it?” she asked, before confirming she is “not filing for bankruptcy.” The reality starlet also addressed rumors regarding what her house cost, tellng OK!, “My house sure as h--- is not worth only $3 million. The property alone was $1 million — and the build-out was about five million. I had someone knock on my door last year to purchase my house. I told him I wouldn’t take anything less than $10 million.” “Does that sound like someone who’s bankrupt?” Aydin concluded.

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen confirmed 'RHONJ' will be getting a reboot.

A source close to Aydin shares similar sentiments about the home’s value, noting, “There’s a house near Jennifer that’s a fraction of the size. It’s about 6,000 square feet and Jennifer’s is roughly 20,000. The smaller house was listed on the market for $6 million. So, how is it possible Jennifer’s house would only be worth $3 million? It’s not.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause and not filming. As OK! reported in August 2024, Andy Cohen appeared in New York City at the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure, where he spoke to Extra about the future of the popular franchise. “There's no rush,” Cohen began by sharing about where the show will go, noting that Bravo will be taking “our time" with next steps.

Source: @jenniferaydin/Instagram Jennifer Aydin denied her house is only worth $3 million.

Regarding the cast shake-up, Cohen noted he “wished he had an answer” but doesn’t about what the future holds. “We're going to figure it out,” Cohen elaborated. “We'll get back to you. We're calling Extra on speed dial when we figure it out." Cohen acknowledged a hard reality for devout fans of the franchise, saying there is “no moving forward with this group.” Prior to his appearance, Cohen addressed the future of RHONJ on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen confirmed Bravo is 'figuring' out what to do with 'RHONJ.'