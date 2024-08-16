Andy Cohen's 'RHONJ' Update: TV Host Says They're Not 'Moving Forward' With Current Cast in Latest Shake-Up Announcement
Every day there are new rumors and speculation regarding what will happen with The Real Housewives of New Jersey — and now Bravo head honcho once again spoke out about the future of RHONJ and what fans can expect going forward.
When appearing in New York City at the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure, Cohen spoke to Extra about the future of the popular Housewives franchise. “There's no rush,” Cohen began by sharing about where the show will go, noting that Bravo will be taking “our time.”
Regarding the cast shake-up, Cohen noted he “wished he had an answer” but doesn’t about what the future holds.
“We're going to figure it out,” Cohen elaborated. “We'll get back to you. We're calling Extra on speed dial when we figure it out." While he did share he thoughts that this past season was a “great one,” Cohen acknowledged a hard reality for devout fans of the franchise, as he specifically stated there is “no moving forward with this group.”
Season 14 of RHONJ saw a massive divide in the cast, with alliances forming behind sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.
Jennifer Aydin, a devout friend of Giudice’s, did not get along with former friend Danielle Cabral and their drama escalated in a near-physical altercation at the finale. Cabral ended up getting close with Gorga and Rachel Fuda. Fuda, for her part, had massive issues with Giudice and they came to blows many times throughout the season.
Margaret Josephs also went to war with Giudice this season over Giudice’s belief that Josephs had met with her husband’s ex and put negative items out in the press about them. Dolores Catania was the only full time cast member who managed to stay mostly neutral and navigate between the split cast.
Gorga and Giudice, who have had their issues on-screen since Gorga first appeared on the show in Season 3, appeared in the same room many times but had zero interaction aside from yelling at each other at the finale. Once the finale aired, one thing was made very clear — those on “team Melissa” really cannot co-exist with those on “team Teresa” for the most part and, for the show to move forward, something likely will need to change.
Cohen has previously addressed the future of RHONJ, noting that there are four potential paths forward for the show.