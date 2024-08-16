Andy Cohen's 'RHONJ' Update: TV Host Says They're Not 'Moving Forward' With Current Cast in Latest Shake-Up Announcement

Season 14 of RHONJ saw a massive divide in the cast, with alliances forming behind sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Jennifer Aydin, a devout friend of Giudice’s, did not get along with former friend Danielle Cabral and their drama escalated in a near-physical altercation at the finale. Cabral ended up getting close with Gorga and Rachel Fuda. Fuda, for her part, had massive issues with Giudice and they came to blows many times throughout the season.

Margaret Josephs also went to war with Giudice this season over Giudice’s belief that Josephs had met with her husband’s ex and put negative items out in the press about them. Dolores Catania was the only full time cast member who managed to stay mostly neutral and navigate between the split cast.