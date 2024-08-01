'This Is Not News!': Andy Cohen Confirms 'RHONJ' Reboot Rumors Following Canceled Reunion Drama
Rumors have been swirling regarding what will happen with casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Andy Cohen recently made comments that made some think they were firing the entire cast — and now he’s explaining what he actually meant.
“We had a caller the other day who called in about the Jersey Housewives and I was just riffing and I’m like… she had not heard that we’re gonna reimagine the show in some way," he explained.
“And I was just like… we’re rebooting it,” Cohen continued. “That’s why. We got it. And she was kind of yammering on about Teresa [Giudice] and this and I go, ‘Yeah, well who knows. Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces.’”
Cohen appeared shocked that his remarks were “printed everywhere,” noting this is “something that I have said on this broadcast 85 times.” “I’m like wait, this is not new news!” Cohen exclaimed. He also explained his comments were not a final ruling, admitting he was “not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh faces. I was like maybe all fresh faces. Maybe not.”
On July 29, an angry fan called into his show, expressing her frustration with RHONJ’s current season and insisting on some changes to the franchise. "Well, I mean, have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show?” Cohen asked them. As she continued to complain, Cohen told the fan they are “rebooting the show” and planning to “do something different.” The caller made it clear she is a fan of Giudice, going as far as to say “Teresa is the show,” adding that everyone else is boring. “We got it,” Cohen told her. “We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”
Season 14 of RHONJ has been one of the most turbulent in the franchise’s history. Due to the divide in the cast and the toxic finale, Bravo pulled the plug on a reunion.
Once that happened, people immediately began postulating the show would be undergoing some major changes. Fans likely came to this conclusion as the only other show that ever saw a reunion canceled — The Real Housewives of New York City — ended up seeing their entire cast fired and replaced with new faces.