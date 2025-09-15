or
Jennifer Coolidge Criticized by Fans for 2025 'Awful' Emmys Speech: 'Just Boring'

photo of Jennifer Coolidge.
Source: CBS

Jennifer Coolidge had her critics at the 2025 Emmy Awards and was slammed for her 'awful' speech while presenting the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Jennifer Coolidge had her critics while on stage at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The White Lotus alum, 64, took the stage to present the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sunday, September 14, awards show. During the nearly three-minute monologue, Coolidge joked about topics from her Ozempic not working to her being kicked out of a group chat.

Jennifer Coolidge Made Several Jokes at 2025 Emmys

image of Jennifer Coolidge made several jokes during her three-minute monologue at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
Source: CBS

Jennifer Coolidge made several jokes during her three-minute monologue at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

“I can tell you from experiencing winning this,” Jennifer said ahead of announcing HacksJean Smart as the recipient of the award. “It's not all it's cracked up to be. It's really not. I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees, especially after I won, but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.”

She continued, “We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working.”

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Coolidge's Speech

Photo of Fans criticized Jennifer Coolidge's 2025 Emmys speech.
Source: MEGA

Fans criticized Jennifer Coolidge's 2025 Emmys speech.

However, viewers online were seemingly not a fan of the speech.

“Jennifer Coolidge spoke for way too long,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “I liked the opening, but I’m personally tired of the meandering Jennifer Coolidge shtick.”

“Are there are people who genuinely find Jennifer Coolidge funny?” a third fumed.

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge is a two-time Emmy winner.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Coolidge is a two-time Emmy winner.

Coolidge is a two-time winner at the Emmys, taking home the prestigious awards for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. During her 2022 acceptance speech, the Legally Blonde star was famously ushered off-stage mid-speech after her monologue ran long.

"I got the hook last year," she joked during her acceptance speech a year later. "I talked too long, this giant hook comes out and takes you away."

Jennifer Coolidge Thanked 'The White Lotus' Creator

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge thanked Mike White despite killing her character in Season 2.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Coolidge thanked Mike White despite killing her character in Season 2.

During her speech, she thanks The White Lotus creator Mike White, despite choosing to kill off her character during Season 2. "Mike White, thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character," she gushed before teasing, "And he says I’m definitely dead, so I’m going along with it."

She ended her speech by giving her younger self a shoutout, telling the camera, "One more thing, I had a little dream in my little town, and everyone said it was impractical, but it happened. So, don't give up on your dream."

