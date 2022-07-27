The source noted that Garner and Miller tend to have sleepovers “when the timing is right” and have been able to take “secret getaways” when time permits.

The 13 Going On 30 actress and the businessman are quite busy with their highly successful careers and their respective broods of kids. Garner shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son Samuel, 9, with newly remarried ex- Ben Affleck. Miller has a son, Quest, 14, and a 12-year-old daughter Violet from his marriage to violinist Caroline Campbell.

“John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic," the source explained, adding he has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and both sets of kids “planned fun things together on weekends.”