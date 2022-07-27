One Blended Unit! Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller's Families 'Getting Closer' As Relationship Becomes Serious
Jennifer Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller are continuing to take their relationship to the next level. The pair, who were first linked in 2018, have been getting their families better acquainted with each other as their "private" romance continues to turn more serious.
“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," an insider explained of the couple.
JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF COMICAL BASKETBALL SKILLS WHILE EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK TOUR NEW $50 MILLION FAMILY HOME WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ
The source noted that Garner and Miller tend to have sleepovers “when the timing is right” and have been able to take “secret getaways” when time permits.
The 13 Going On 30 actress and the businessman are quite busy with their highly successful careers and their respective broods of kids. Garner shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son Samuel, 9, with newly remarried ex- Ben Affleck. Miller has a son, Quest, 14, and a 12-year-old daughter Violet from his marriage to violinist Caroline Campbell.
“John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic," the source explained, adding he has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and both sets of kids “planned fun things together on weekends.”
“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the insider continued.
The duo briefly broke up in 2020, but now are more serious than ever noting that they have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.”
JENNIFER GARNER SPENDS QUALITY TIME WITH PARENTS AFTER NEW YORK TRIP WITH ON-AGAIN, OFF-AGAIN BOYFRIEND JOHN MILLER
As OK! previously reported, unlike Garner's ex-husband's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, her relationship is something that has been off limits to the press. “[Jennifer] loves how little [John] cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff," the insider said.
“Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style."
According to the source, Garner and Miller "don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them."
Story originally reported by Us Weekly.