Jennifer Garner Is 'Not In A Hurry To Rush Down The Aisle' To Boyfriend John Miller 'Just Yet,' Spills Source

Despite being head over heels in love, Jennifer Garner is in no rush to say "I Do" to boyfriend John Miller.

"Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," a source spilled to a news outlet after the low-key couple was first linked in 2018. And while, "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," the 13 Going on 30 actress "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet."