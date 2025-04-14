Jennifer Garner Turns Up the Heat in Intense Workout Video: Watch

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, performed an impressive series of box jumps on Sunday, April 13, in what appeared to be her home gym.

The mom-of-three hopped onto a small gray box before jumping on two black boxes stacked on top of one another, with a combined height of two feet. She performed the series a total of four times, shaking her legs out before the final jump.

Garner tied her hair back in two braids for the workout and wore a plain white T-shirt, black leggings and navy sneakers.

She tagged sports and fitness program The Limit in her video, along with the company's founder, Beth Nicely. The Last Thing He Told Me star has been working with Nicely for years, as the trainer posted a high-cardio jumping video of them side by side on plyo boxes in March 2022.

This March, she shared clips from a Nicely-instructed workout, which included planks and 18" box jumps.