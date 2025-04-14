or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoHEALTH

Jennifer Garner Turns Up the Heat in Intense Workout Video: Watch

Photo of Jennifer Garner
Source: @jennifergarner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner flaunted her impressive fitness skills in a video of her exercise routine.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner is toning up for summer.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, performed an impressive series of box jumps on Sunday, April 13, in what appeared to be her home gym.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner workout video watch
Source: @jennifergarner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner flaunted her impressive fitness skills in a video of her exercise routine.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three hopped onto a small gray box before jumping on two black boxes stacked on top of one another, with a combined height of two feet. She performed the series a total of four times, shaking her legs out before the final jump.

Garner tied her hair back in two braids for the workout and wore a plain white T-shirt, black leggings and navy sneakers.

She tagged sports and fitness program The Limit in her video, along with the company's founder, Beth Nicely. The Last Thing He Told Me star has been working with Nicely for years, as the trainer posted a high-cardio jumping video of them side by side on plyo boxes in March 2022.

This March, she shared clips from a Nicely-instructed workout, which included planks and 18" box jumps.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bethjnicely/TikTok

Jennifer Garner has been training with Beth Nicely for several years.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicely revealed in September 2023 what workouts Garner prefers: arm moves with two-pound wrist weights, dance cardio and her signature box jumps.

"We started with an 18-inch box and she was like, 'Whoa, okay, my heart rate is up, this is a new thing!'" Nicely said. "And now she's jumped on a 36-inch box. We think of it as an adult jungle gym in a way, we do a lot of box jumping and agility and coordination training while holding heavy weights on boxes."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hollywoodreporter/TikTok

Jennifer Garner got into fighting shape for 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

Article continues below advertisement

Garner — who co-parents Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13 with her ex-husband Ben Affleck— always makes time for exercise amid her busy schedule.

"She's so consistent with her workouts and sometimes it doesn't equal an hour," Nicely explained. "She's a mom-of-three, she runs businesses, she's an actress and she has a very busy schedule. So whatever amount of time I've got with her, we go hard."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner workout video watch
Source: @jennifergarner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner posted a video of herself doing box jumps.

On August 5, 2024, Garner demonstrated how she worked extra hard to get "@marvel fit" to reprise her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film star shared a video montage to Instagram of her lengthy workout routine, which included swimming, boxing, broad jumps, resistance band training, squat jumps, Peloton classes and more.

"As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout," she captioned the video. "Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry. We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.