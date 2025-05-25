or
Jennifer Hudson and Common Are 'a Great Match' and 'the Real Deal' as Engagement Rumors Swirl

photo of Jennifer Hudson and Common
Source: mega

The couple has allegedly been dating since 2022.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

According to an insider, Jennifer Hudson and her boyfriend of three years, Common, “are a great match” and “the real deal.”

“Everyone’s so happy for them,” the source told a news outlet of the musically inclined power couple before noting they “both seem to want” to be engaged — and soon.

Hudson and Common have kept their relationship out of the public eye since rumors about their romance swirled in 2022 after they worked on the film Breathe together.

Common Gushes About Jennifer Hudson

jennifer hudson common great match real deal engagement rumors
Source: mega

Common confirmed he was in a relationship with 'one of the most beautiful people.'

It wouldn’t be until a January 2024 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Common confirmed he was in a relationship after greeting his girlfriend with a bouquet of flowers and a big kiss on the cheek.

“I’m in a relationship… with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” he gushed on the talk show. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented.”

singer jennifer hudson common great match real deal engagement rumors
Source: mega

Common joked about having 'fun' while teasing the 'Jennifer Hudson Show' audience about his relationship with the host.

Despite not identifying Hudson as his partner, Common further opened up on Today With Hoda & Jenna about how much he and the talk show host enjoyed teasing the audience about their romance.

“I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are,” he said. “And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time.”

Common Confirms He Would Marry Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

jennifer hudson common great match are real deal engagement rumors
Source: mega

Jennifer Hudson said 'everything is wonderful' about her relationship with Common.

In July 2024, the actor told “The Breakfast Club” that he and Hudson were in a “beautiful relationship,” adding, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her.”

The songstress opened up just one month before her beau’s doting interview, also disclosing that their relationship was in a good place.

“Everything is wonderful,” Hudson claimed to a news outlet. “That's all you need to know.”

Jennifer Hudson and Common Collab on New Music

singer jennifer hudson common great match real deal engagement rumors swirl
Source: mega

The couple collaborated on Christmas music.

OK! previously reported how Common was influenced by his girlfriend’s talents when he was working on Christmas music, leading to a hit collaboration from the couple.

“It was organic,” he recalled. “I was freestyling about something — it was ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ because she says she loves Christmas.”

jennifer hudson common great match real deal engagement rumors swirl
Source: mega

Common said working with Jennifer Hudson on music was 'organic.'

“We were just playing around, and she was like, ‘Maybe you should do that for your album.’ So I wrote my own version of ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ and it became a song called ‘Almost Christmas,’” he explained in an interview.

“It was amazing. I never really listened to full Christmas albums, but because of what she did vocally and where she took the music, I really love it,” Common added. “I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

