Jennifer Hudson and Common Are 'a Great Match' and 'the Real Deal' as Engagement Rumors Swirl

According to an insider, Jennifer Hudson and her boyfriend of three years, Common, “are a great match” and “the real deal.”

“Everyone’s so happy for them,” the source told a news outlet of the musically inclined power couple before noting they “both seem to want” to be engaged — and soon.

Hudson and Common have kept their relationship out of the public eye since rumors about their romance swirled in 2022 after they worked on the film Breathe together.