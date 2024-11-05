or
Common Dishes on Possibly Marrying Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson: 'I Said What I Said'

Rapper Common dished on possibly marrying his girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson, in a recent interview.

Nov. 5 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Do we hear wedding bells?

In a recent interview with a news outlet, Common addressed marriage rumors involving his girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson.

When asked if things are serious with the singer, the Grammy award-winning rapper replied: “I said what I said… If I were to get married, it would be to her. That hasn’t changed.”

During the chat, he also shared a sweet story about their holiday album collaboration.

The pair are both renowned artists.

“It was organic,” he recalled. “I was freestyling about something — it was ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ because she says she loves Christmas.”

“We were just playing around, and she was like, ‘Maybe you should do that for your album.’ So I wrote my own version of ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ and it became a song called ‘Almost Christmas,’” he continued.

Common, 52, also gushed over her girlfriend’s singing skills.

“It was amazing. I never really listened to full Christmas albums, but because of what she did vocally and where she took the music, I really love it. I’m grateful to be a part of it,” the actor said in the interview.

The two, who were longtime friends, reportedly began dating in 2022.

However, it wasn’t in January that they confirmed their relationship on Hudson’s talk show.

Common is a three-time Grammy Award winner.

“We had a little fun,” Common said at the time. “I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time.”

Things seem to be getting serious as this isn’t the first time Common brought up getting hitched.

Shortly after making their relationship official, the Just Wright actor shared why he sees himself as "the marrying type."

"I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "For me, everything is divine."

The duo confirmed their relationship in January 2024.

Then, in October, Hudson, 43, playfully confronted him about taking their romance to the next level.

“I heard you've been out there talking about marriage. What's that about? I mean, I just happened to notice that!” she teased.

Common responded by quoting Hudson's mother: “‘A man knows what he wants.”

“I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson,” he added.

Jennifer Hudson gained international fame for her role as Effie White in the film 'Dreamgirls' in 2006.

Hudson was visibly pleased by his answer.

“I support that idea. I think it’s a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision,” she replied.

