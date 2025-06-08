Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Been 'Talking Openly About' Marriage 'for a While': 'Something They Both Seem to Want'
Do we hear wedding bells?!
Jennifer Hudson, 43, and Common, 53, have been dating since 2022 — and they’re thinking about heading down the aisle.
According to an insider, the couple has started the initial phase of discussing their wedding plans and what they expect out of the momentous event.
Jennifer Hudson '100 Percent' Ready to Marry Common
“They’ve been talking openly about it for a while. For the past year, it’s been Common dropping hints and her encouraging it,” the insider dished to a news outlet in June.
“It’s something they both seem to want, but Common has to be the one to take charge and do the asking,” the source continued. “And he finally seems to be ready.”
As for Hudson, the confidant suggested that she’s “100 percent ready to say yes and marry him,” adding, “She adores him; they’re a great match.”
Both Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Never Been Married
“They just took a trip to San Francisco and had the best time,” the insider added. “She was giddy getting ready for it, picking out the perfect outfits and all that. A lot of people were expecting that he might propose during the trip. It didn’t happen.”
Though Common hasn’t proposed to the songstress just yet, the source said he’s “dropped enough hints to make everyone sure it’s going to happen soon.”
“Of course, he’s never been married, so it is a very big step for him,” the insider noted. “And for Jennifer, too, she’s been engaged but never married. It’s new territory for them both.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Common Gushes About 'Beautiful Relationship' With Jennifer Hudson
Though they’ve kept details about their romance out of the public eye for the majority of their relationship, Common spilled to “The Breakfast Club” in July 2024 that he and Hudson are in a “beautiful relationship,” adding, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her.”
Despite the most private parts of their relationship being kept between them, Hudson and Common shared a rare glimpse into their date nights when they sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors NBA game in March.
Despite anticipating an easygoing evening, the Dreamgirls star was hit in the face with a basketball when Knicks player Miles McBride attempted to retrieve a pass.
Common instantly threw his arms around his girlfriend to protect her. Though Hudson shook her head in disbelief, she handled the moment with grace.