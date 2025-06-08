Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Been 'Talking Openly About' Marriage 'for a While': 'Something They Both Seem to Want'

“They’ve been talking openly about it for a while. For the past year, it’s been Common dropping hints and her encouraging it,” the insider dished to a news outlet in June.

“It’s something they both seem to want, but Common has to be the one to take charge and do the asking,” the source continued. “And he finally seems to be ready.”

As for Hudson, the confidant suggested that she’s “100 percent ready to say yes and marry him,” adding, “She adores him; they’re a great match.”