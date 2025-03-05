Jennifer Hudson Crushed by Knicks Player While Sitting Courtside — See the Shocking Clip
Jennifer Hudson might choose to sit in the second row at her next NBA game.
On Tuesday, March 4, the Dreamgirls alum, 43, was hit by the basketball and crashed into by Knicks star Miles McBride while watching the New York team play the Golden State Warriors in courtside seats.
During the second quarter of the match at Madison Square Garden, McBride attempted to steal the ball but fell onto the singer — who was joined by her boyfriend, Common, 52.
Hudson was first assaulted by the ball before McBride ran straight into her face. Common tried to save his boo by putting his arms up in front of her, however, she still got crushed by the 6’1” player.
The brunette beauty donned a large pair of black-rimmed glasses, jeans, a white shirt and a black jacket for the outing, while Common opted for navy pants and a navy and white hoodie.
“Protect Jennifer Hudson at all costs!” the commentator said of the EGOT winner as the incident occurred. A second noted her glasses seemed to be pushed off her face, sharing, “Oh no, not the glasses. Those look real expensive, too.”
Despite the unexpected experience, the stars — who were first romantically linked in February 2022 when they were spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago — seemed to have a lovely date night.
By November 2023, Hudson confirmed their romance while chatting with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.
“I am very happy, yes ma’am,” she said, noting their relationship is “more sophisticated than boo’ed up.”
Common also expressed how “happy” he is with Hudson while making a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January 2024.
“Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question ’cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?” she quipped at the time.
“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life. She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented,” he gushed of the Respect actress, who previously dated former WWE star David Otunga.
“But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my stand high. She had to get her own talk show,” he added of the mother-of-one.
Common was previously romantically linked to stars such as Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish and Taraji P. Henson before seeing Hudson.