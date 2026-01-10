Jennifer Lawrence Branded 'Hollywood's New Jack Nicholson' Over Totally Uninhibited Performance as Unhinged Mom in 'Die My Love'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence is being hailed as "Hollywood's new Jack Nicholson" following her performance in Die My Love, OK! can reveal.
The 35-year-old actress has left colleagues stunned on set with what one source described as a "completely unhinged" approach to her role as a new mother spiraling into postnatal depression.
The film, directed by Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay, is an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz's 2012 novel and was shot in a remote Montana cabin. Lawrence plays Grace, a mother struggling with isolation while her partner, Jackson (Robert Pattinson, 39), is frequently away for work.
Sources say Lawrence's immersion in the role has caused both admiration and disbelief among her costars.
A crew member said: "Jennifer threw herself into every scene without restraint. She'll eat cake with a knife, bark at the dog, or smash through glass doors – and it all comes across as completely authentic. Robert was often left wide-eyed by her performance, and had to constantly recalibrate his performance to match her intensity."
Lawrence spent months preparing for her role, including living temporarily in conditions similar to her character's isolation, which insiders say allowed her to capture the raw emotional volatility depicted in the film.
Another source explained: "She attacked every scene with total abandon, making the intensity impossible to ignore. Her dedication left the entire crew stunned and scrambling to keep up."
Ramsay's signature directorial style – seen previously in You Were Never Really Here and We Need to Talk About Kevin – blends intense cinematography with sound and editing to create a psychological pressure cooker.
In Die My Love, Lawrence embraced her techniques fully. "Each scene turned into an experiment," a production insider said. "From the piano moments to the car arguments, even peeling wallpaper with her nails – Jennifer is utterly fearless and gives everything without holding back."
Pattinson has also praised her daring approach.
Critics have drawn comparisons between Lawrence's recent work and Nicholson's trademark mix of charisma and volatility.
A film analyst commented: "Jen possesses that Nicholson-like mix of charm, menace, and unpredictability. It's her refusal to follow expectations that makes her performance so riveting. She's transcended being just Jennifer Lawrence – she's now a force in her own right, just like Jack was in his prime."
Another Hollywood source said: "Many are calling Jen's acting in Die My Love the most fearless performance in recent memory. It's completely unfiltered. She owns every scene in a way few actors dare – she has become a kind of Nicholson for the modern era."
Yet another Tinseltown insider full of praise for Lawrence added: "Hollywood hasn't witnessed anything like this from Jennifer before."
"She's shattering expectations, and the entire crew was left acutely aware of that," they continued.
Lawrence's admiration for Nicholson, 88, has been known since the pair met at the 2013 Oscars.
A viral video from backstage at that year's Academy Awards showed Lawrence taping an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, while Nicholson lurked in the background.
After patiently waiting, and wiping sweat from his forehead, Nicholson finally crashed the segment mid-interview to tell Lawrence she "did such a beautiful job" and he "loved" her best actress Oscar-winning turn in Silver Linings Playbook alongside Bradley Cooper.
Lawrence squealed with delight while Nicholson again crept back up on her to tell the star: "I'll be waiting."
Her 2013 win made her the second-youngest best actress winner in the category at the age of 22.