OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jennifer Lawrence
HEALTH

Jennifer Lawrence Confesses What Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Undergone — and Teases Future Facelift

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence divulged the details of her past cosmetic work and future plans of going under the needle again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence went under the needle, and she's not done with cosmetic work just yet.

In a Monday, October 27, interview, the actress, 35, listed her past plastic surgeries and expressed interest in getting a facelift.

Image of Jennifer Lawrence gets Botox.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence gets Botox.

Lawrence gets Botox in her forehead, but not fillers. She understands that the injections in her face may affect her ability to emote in acting roles.

Although she hasn't gotten a facelift yet, she confirmed, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"

Image of Jennifer Lawrence wants a b--- job.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence wants a b--- job.

The Hunger Games alum also has her eye on a b----- augmentation for November, prompted by a nude scene in the 2023 rom-com No Hard Feelings.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she spoke of her body following the birth of her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child, Cy, 3.

"Second one, nothing bounced back," she added, alluding to her second son, who was born in April.

If the blonde beauty wasn't a public figure, she most likely "wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," but, "yes," she would still assess getting the augmentation surgery, she confirmed.

Image of Jennifer Lawrence previously denied getting plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence previously denied getting plastic surgery.

Jennifer previously denied getting work done to her face in a November 2023 interview with Kylie Jenner.

"It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," she revealed.

The movie star continued, "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

Jennifer Lawrence Acts Naked With Robert Pattinson

Image of Robert Pattinson stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 'Die My Love.'
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 'Die My Love.'

In addition to her naked No Hard Feelings scene, Jennifer strips nude alongside Robert Pattinson in the upcoming movie Die My Love.

Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together," she explained on the Friday, October 17, episode of The Graham Norton Show. "We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating. Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!"

The crowd erupted into gasps as the 35-year-old recounted her story.

"Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked," she quipped.

