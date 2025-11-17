Jennifer Lawrence Dragged for Wearing 'Diaper' Gown at Governors Awards Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'It's Giving Dress I Made Out of Toilet Paper'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence's latest look is reminding fans more of a restroom than a red carpet. The Hunger Games alum, 35, was roasted online for wearing a "diaper" dress to the Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, November 17. Lawrence donned an off-the-shoulder, ivory Dior gown with a thigh-high slit hiked up from the bodice.

Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram Jennifer Lawrence was slammed for wearing a 'diaper' dress.

Creative director Jonathan Anderson reportedly made the garment from scratch, which also included a tight corset underneath silk pleats. Lawrence paired the elegant ensemble with matching Stuart Weitzman stilettos, an anklet, a toe ring and a red pedicure. The Dior ambassador tucked her blonde waves behind her ears, highlighting her long, diamond earrings. Social media users were generally not fans of the outfit, with some going as far as to call it "diaper"-like. "Ooh…. This dress hits somewhere right between 'greek goddess' and 'diaper,'" one person said, while another agreed, "It is giving diaper to me unfortunately, sorry J-Law. Can’t win 'em all." A third quipped, "It’s giving dress I made at a baby shower out of toilet paper, except I ran out of toilet paper."

Did Jennifer Lawrence Get Plastic Surgery?

Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram Fans compared Jennifer Lawrence's outfit to a 'diaper.'

Lawrence's controversial look comes a few weeks after she opened up about her past cosmetic work — and teased interest in future plastic surgeries. In a Monday, October 27, interview, she revealed that she gets Botox in her forehead, but not fillers, as she does not want injections to affect her ability to emote on screen. When asked whether she's interested in a facelift, the actress insisted, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"

Jennifer Lawrence's Plans for a B------ Augmentation

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence attended the Governors Awards.

Lawrence also intends to get a b----- augmentation in November, inspired by a nude scene in her 2023 film No Hard Feelings. "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she spoke of her body after the birth of her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child, Cy, 3. "Second one, nothing bounced back," she continued, referring to her second son, who was born in April. If Jennifer did not live life in the spotlight, she most likely "wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," but "yes," she would still consider getting a b--- job.

Jennifer Lawrence Previously Denied Plastic Surgery

Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram Jennifer Lawrence plans to get a b--- job.