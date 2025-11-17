or
Jennifer Lawrence Dragged for Wearing 'Diaper' Gown at Governors Awards Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'It's Giving Dress I Made Out of Toilet Paper'

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence was roasted online for wearing a dress that looked like a 'diaper' at the Governors Awards.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence's latest look is reminding fans more of a restroom than a red carpet.

The Hunger Games alum, 35, was roasted online for wearing a "diaper" dress to the Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, November 17.

Lawrence donned an off-the-shoulder, ivory Dior gown with a thigh-high slit hiked up from the bodice.

Image of Jennifer Lawrence was slammed for wearing a 'diaper' dress.
Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram

Creative director Jonathan Anderson reportedly made the garment from scratch, which also included a tight corset underneath silk pleats. Lawrence paired the elegant ensemble with matching Stuart Weitzman stilettos, an anklet, a toe ring and a red pedicure. The Dior ambassador tucked her blonde waves behind her ears, highlighting her long, diamond earrings.

Social media users were generally not fans of the outfit, with some going as far as to call it "diaper"-like.

"Ooh…. This dress hits somewhere right between 'greek goddess' and 'diaper,'" one person said, while another agreed, "It is giving diaper to me unfortunately, sorry J-Law. Can’t win 'em all."

A third quipped, "It’s giving dress I made at a baby shower out of toilet paper, except I ran out of toilet paper."

Did Jennifer Lawrence Get Plastic Surgery?

Image of Fans compared Jennifer Lawrence's outfit to a 'diaper.'
Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram

Lawrence's controversial look comes a few weeks after she opened up about her past cosmetic work — and teased interest in future plastic surgeries.

In a Monday, October 27, interview, she revealed that she gets Botox in her forehead, but not fillers, as she does not want injections to affect her ability to emote on screen. When asked whether she's interested in a facelift, the actress insisted, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's Plans for a B------ Augmentation

Image of Jennifer Lawrence attended the Governors Awards.
Source: MEGA

Lawrence also intends to get a b----- augmentation in November, inspired by a nude scene in her 2023 film No Hard Feelings.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she spoke of her body after the birth of her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child, Cy, 3.

"Second one, nothing bounced back," she continued, referring to her second son, who was born in April.

If Jennifer did not live life in the spotlight, she most likely "wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," but "yes," she would still consider getting a b--- job.

Jennifer Lawrence Previously Denied Plastic Surgery

Image of Jennifer Lawrence plans to get a b--- job.
Source: @enigmamagazine/Instagram

The Die My Love star previously denied getting plastic surgery in a November 2023 interview with Kylie Jenner.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,'" she explained. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

