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Jennifer Lawrence Sends Flirty Message to DWTS' Connor Wood After He Names Her as His Celebrity Crush: 'You Paid No Mind to Me'

Connor Wood,Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Connor Wood was beside himself after realizing what he did.

Oct. 22 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence had something to say to Connor Wood.

The comedian and current contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars recently admitted that the actress is his celebrity crush, confessing in an interview that he wants his own "Paige DeSorbo moment."

The "Giggly Squad" podcast host had shared in the past that she hoped Lawrence would one day admit she's funny, which the Oscar-winning actress did shortly after DeSorbo's plea.

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'I Just Want a Little Acknowledgment From Jennifer Lawrence'

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Jennifer Lawrence,Connor Wood
Source: MEGA

Social media users made sure to tag Jennifer Lawrence in the comments.

"I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need," Wood said. "Like, no offense, Paige, I wanted that first, though."

He then made direct eye contact with the camera before speaking directly to Lawrence: "Jennifer, I, like, really need something good to happen to me. Like, fast!"

His fans rushed to the comments section to tag The Hunger Games star, who recently joined Instagram, in an effort to make her aware of Wood’s crush.

Eventually, she responded with a flirty message.

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Source: @BUZZFEEDCELEB/INSTAGRAM

Connor Wood said Jennifer Lawrence is his celebrity crush.

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'You Paid No Mind to Me'

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence claimed she saw him on 8th Avenue in New York City.

"I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind," Lawrence cheekily commented under the social media upload, which Wood reposted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

"Going to bed," he quipped as an affirmation about "letting go of the past and embracing the present" played in the background.

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'Connor, What Just Happened?'

Connor Wood,Connor Wood
Source: MEGA

'DWTS' pro Rylee Arnold told Connor Wood the actress replied.

Wood's DWTS pro partner, Rylee Arnold, was the one who initially informed him of Lawrence’s acknowledgement while in dance rehearsals earlier on Wednesday.

In a TikTok video, Arnold approached Wood, who was lying on the floor, and asked him, "Connor, what just happened?"

Wood, also known as Fibula, got up and looked at Arnold’s phone. "No," he replied as he read what the star wrote. "Uh-uh, no way. WHAT!"

He then began pacing around the room, realizing he missed an opportunity to actually interact with her in person.

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Source: @RYLEEARNOLD/TIKTOK

Rylee Arnold filmed the moment she told Connor Wood about the comment.

'She Knew Who You Were When She Saw You'

Connor Wood,Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Connor Wood was in disbelief after learning Jennifer Lawrence noticed him in public.

"Are you gonna cry?" Arnold asked him. "Don’t be upset. She’s doing that to be funny. She’s saying that to be funny. But she knew who you were when she saw you!"

He confirmed to his partner that he gets his smoothies at a place on 8th Avenue in New York City, so the actress definitely saw him there.

"You get in the zone when you eat smoothies," Arnold told Wood, who agreed. "I’m just staring off, you know? Oh my god," he said, continuing to beat himself up over the fact that he ignored the Die My Love actress.

Wood repeated Lawrence’s words over and over again, before telling Arnold, "This is rolling around in my head."

He was caught up on the comment for a little while longer before simply stating, "OK," as Arnold broke out in laughter.

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