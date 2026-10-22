ENTERTAINMENT Jennifer Lawrence Sends Flirty Message to DWTS' Connor Wood After He Names Her as His Celebrity Crush: 'You Paid No Mind to Me' Source: MEGA Connor Wood was beside himself after realizing what he did. Olivia Callanan Oct. 22 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence had something to say to Connor Wood. The comedian and current contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars recently admitted that the actress is his celebrity crush, confessing in an interview that he wants his own "Paige DeSorbo moment." The "Giggly Squad" podcast host had shared in the past that she hoped Lawrence would one day admit she's funny, which the Oscar-winning actress did shortly after DeSorbo's plea.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Want a Little Acknowledgment From Jennifer Lawrence'

Source: MEGA Social media users made sure to tag Jennifer Lawrence in the comments.

"I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need," Wood said. "Like, no offense, Paige, I wanted that first, though." He then made direct eye contact with the camera before speaking directly to Lawrence: "Jennifer, I, like, really need something good to happen to me. Like, fast!" His fans rushed to the comments section to tag The Hunger Games star, who recently joined Instagram, in an effort to make her aware of Wood’s crush. Eventually, she responded with a flirty message.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'You Paid No Mind to Me'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence claimed she saw him on 8th Avenue in New York City.

"I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind," Lawrence cheekily commented under the social media upload, which Wood reposted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening. "Going to bed," he quipped as an affirmation about "letting go of the past and embracing the present" played in the background.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Connor, What Just Happened?'

Source: MEGA 'DWTS' pro Rylee Arnold told Connor Wood the actress replied.

Wood's DWTS pro partner, Rylee Arnold, was the one who initially informed him of Lawrence’s acknowledgement while in dance rehearsals earlier on Wednesday. In a TikTok video, Arnold approached Wood, who was lying on the floor, and asked him, "Connor, what just happened?" Wood, also known as Fibula, got up and looked at Arnold’s phone. "No," he replied as he read what the star wrote. "Uh-uh, no way. WHAT!" He then began pacing around the room, realizing he missed an opportunity to actually interact with her in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @RYLEEARNOLD/TIKTOK Rylee Arnold filmed the moment she told Connor Wood about the comment.

'She Knew Who You Were When She Saw You'

Source: MEGA Connor Wood was in disbelief after learning Jennifer Lawrence noticed him in public.