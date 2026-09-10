Jennifer Lawrence Threatens in Her First Instagram Post That She'll Quit Social Media 'No Questions Asked' If She Receives Any Negativity: Watch

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Jennifer Lawrence uploaded her first Instagram post and has already threatened to quit. The actress joined the social media site on September 9 and made her first post in the form of a menacing video for her more than one million newfound followers. “So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative, I will quit immediately, no questions asked," she said in the close-up selfie-style clip.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence demanded that no negative comments be left on her page.

The Oscar-winner even declared that if anyone dares to consider a negative thought about her social media prowess, she'll know through some sort of mysterious sixth sense. "If anyone thinks something mean, I will know and I will quit," she continued. The casual video showed the actress with her blonde hair tousled casually to the side, a makeup-free face and a simple white button-down shirt.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence's commenters were quick to get in line.

Lawrence reiterated her words on her Instagram Story, joking about how social media negativity may affect her after just a few days on the app. "Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby," she quipped. "It's me. I'm the baby." Even her new Instagram bio echoes Lawrence's signature dry sense of humor. "@JenniferLawrence was taken," she wrote, seemingly explaining her "@JLaw" handle.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence's fans praised her social media presence.

Fans were naturally delighted by the star's hilarious threats and chimed in in the comments section to express nothing but love and support for her, perhaps for fear of the consequences. "Don’t mess this up for me, guys. I’m serious," one person wrote. "EVERYONE BE NICE AND BE NORMAL," another exclaimed, with a third shouting, "GUYS ONLY FUNNY COMMENTS EVER." "I volunteer as tribute to defend the comments section," a fourth added, as a nod to Lawrence's role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. "Are these people bothering you, queen?" yet another chimed in.

'I'm a Voyeur'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence previously admitted to creeping online under an anonymous profile.