Jennifer Lawrence Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Cooke Maroney: Actress Putting 'Family First'
Jennifer Lawrence quietly welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, 40, in late March, according to a report.
Onlookers first noticed this as the star walked down the bustling streets of New York City, where she and Maroney are currently residing.
These sharp-eyed observers didn't just admire the Oscar winner's quirky style — they noticed that her baby bump completely disappeared!
While the blonde babe made headlines last October with her pregnancy announcement in Vogue, "she’s not sharing the baby’s name or gender yet," an insider told People.
"Right now, Jennifer is putting family first. She loves everything about being a mom and wants her new arrival to get all the love and attention their brother got when he was a newborn. Her world is all things baby: feedings, diaper changes and naps!" they added.
Once skeptical about loving a baby more than her cherished cat, Lawrence now sees motherhood in a completely new light.
"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life," she confessed to Vogue.
With her heart expanding yet again thanks to the new addition, Lawrence and Maroney feel smitten about their new chapter as parents of two little ones.
"Jennifer and Cooke can sit and stare at the baby and not say a word. They’re grateful to have each other and their little family," a source told Life & Style.
The actress is equally enamored with the haven they built in the Big Apple.
"Jennifer loves the comfy home they’ve built and adores living in the city," added the insider.
However, there’s still talk of the suburbs. “They like the idea of raising street-smart city kids,” they reveal.
Currently navigating the wild ride of parenting a toddler and a newborn, life is anything but calm but Lawrence "wouldn’t have it any other way," said the source.
After nearly two decades in the spotlight, the Hunger Games star admits reconsidering her future in Hollywood. Yet, great projects lure her back in.
"I think about dipping out a lot when I’m working. I’m like, 'I’m not going to be doing this forever. I’m tired. This is hard… You take a few months off, you read something terrific, and you’re like, 'Oh my God, I have to make this,'" she shared with Interview.
- Jennifer Lawrence Dishes On Life As An Expecting Mama: 'Every Instinct In My Body Wants To Protect Their Privacy For The Rest Of Their Lives'
- Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney 'Can't Wait to Bring Another Baby Into Their World,' Actress Has Been 'Dreaming of Having a Girl'
- Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since becoming a mom, the X-Men franchise star now leans into producing, and is now selective in her acting roles.
"There’s no squeezing [things in] when you have a baby. It’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'" she noted.
Still, she appeared in the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, flaunting a full-frontal nude scene mere months after giving birth to her first child, Cy.
"Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, 'Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?' But I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me," she told Variety.
Pushing against skepticism, she decided to produce Bread & Roses, a documentary on women's lives under Taliban rule, despite concerns for her safety.
"It’s dangerous," she insisted to CBS Mornings, "but there are 20 million women whose lives are in danger."
As she navigates through motherhood, Lawrence strives to be a "good example of kindness” to her kids.
Amid the whirlwind of guilt and anxiety, she confidently stated to Variety, "I know I can do it, and I know that I love it, and I know I’m doing a good job. And I’ll always try my hardest to do a good job."