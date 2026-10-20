or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Jennifer Lawrence
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes 'Hair Test' Photos From 'American Hustle,' 'Silver Linings Playbook' and More

image of jennifer
Source: MEGA/@JLAW INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lawrence took a trip down memory lane with her iconic hairstyles.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence is taking fans on a trip down memory lane — one hairstyle at a time!

The Oscar-winning star, 36, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram from hair tests for some of her biggest movies, giving followers a closer look at the transformations she's undergone throughout her Hollywood career.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: INSTAGRAM
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of a series of hair tests for each role.
Source: @JLAW/INSTAGRAM

The actress shared a series of hair tests for each of her beloved roles.

"Hair tests 🤠," she simply captioned the nostalgic carousel.

On Friday, October 16, Lawrence posted seven photos and one video to her Instagram account, featuring hairstyles from films including American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Red Sparrow and Don't Look Up.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Revisits Her Most Memorable Movie Hairstyles

Image of each hairstyle helped cement her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies.
Source: MEGA

Each hairstyle helped cement her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies.

Lawrence kicked off the carousel with a throwback look from the 2013 film American Hustle, in which she portrayed Rosalyn Rosenfeld, the unpredictable wife of con artist Irving Rosenfeld, played by Christian Bale.

The photo showed the star sporting a glamorous blonde hairstyle reminiscent of the film's 1970s setting.

Another image featured Lawrence with brunette hair and bangs, recalling her appearance as Tiffany Maxwell in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook. The role earned Lawrence her first Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lawrence

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Shares a Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Mother!'

Image of this hairstyle offers a reminder of the film Mother!'s unsettling atmosphere.
Source: @JLAW/INSTAGRAM

This hairstyle offers a reminder of the film Mother!'s unsettling atmosphere.

Lawrence didn't limit her nostalgic post to glamorous hairstyles.

The actress also included a behind-the-scenes video from the 2017 psychological horror film Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

In the clip, Lawrence appeared with disheveled hair and fake blood covering her face, offering a reminder of the film's unsettling atmosphere. The movie starred Lawrence as a woman whose seemingly peaceful home life spirals into chaos after unexpected visitors arrive.

Unlike some of the polished hairstyles featured earlier in her Instagram carousel, the Mother! footage showed a much messier side of her on-screen transformations.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Preparing to Launch a Hair-Care Brand

Image of the X-Men alum is preparing to enter the beauty business with Mes°.
Source: MEGA

The X-Men alum is preparing to enter the beauty business with Mes°.

The timing of Lawrence's nostalgic hair post also coincided with a new venture outside the movie industry.

The star is preparing to enter the beauty business with Mes°, a hair-care brand developed in collaboration with biotechnology company Arcaea.

The new brand is expected to launch on October 27. The brand describes its products as biodesigned hair care, with its website teasing a new approach to beauty.

After years of experimenting with different looks for her on-screen characters, the actress appears ready to bring her interest in hair care into an entirely new chapter of her career.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.