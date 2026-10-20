Jennifer Lawrence Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes 'Hair Test' Photos From 'American Hustle,' 'Silver Linings Playbook' and More

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Jennifer Lawrence is taking fans on a trip down memory lane — one hairstyle at a time! The Oscar-winning star, 36, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram from hair tests for some of her biggest movies, giving followers a closer look at the transformations she's undergone throughout her Hollywood career.

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View this profile on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM

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Source: @JLAW/INSTAGRAM The actress shared a series of hair tests for each of her beloved roles.

"Hair tests 🤠," she simply captioned the nostalgic carousel. On Friday, October 16, Lawrence posted seven photos and one video to her Instagram account, featuring hairstyles from films including American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Red Sparrow and Don't Look Up.

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Jennifer Lawrence Revisits Her Most Memorable Movie Hairstyles

Source: MEGA Each hairstyle helped cement her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies.

Lawrence kicked off the carousel with a throwback look from the 2013 film American Hustle, in which she portrayed Rosalyn Rosenfeld, the unpredictable wife of con artist Irving Rosenfeld, played by Christian Bale. The photo showed the star sporting a glamorous blonde hairstyle reminiscent of the film's 1970s setting. Another image featured Lawrence with brunette hair and bangs, recalling her appearance as Tiffany Maxwell in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook. The role earned Lawrence her first Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies.

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Jennifer Lawrence Shares a Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Mother!'

Source: @JLAW/INSTAGRAM This hairstyle offers a reminder of the film Mother!'s unsettling atmosphere.

Lawrence didn't limit her nostalgic post to glamorous hairstyles. The actress also included a behind-the-scenes video from the 2017 psychological horror film Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky. In the clip, Lawrence appeared with disheveled hair and fake blood covering her face, offering a reminder of the film's unsettling atmosphere. The movie starred Lawrence as a woman whose seemingly peaceful home life spirals into chaos after unexpected visitors arrive. Unlike some of the polished hairstyles featured earlier in her Instagram carousel, the Mother! footage showed a much messier side of her on-screen transformations.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Preparing to Launch a Hair-Care Brand

Source: MEGA The X-Men alum is preparing to enter the beauty business with Mes°.