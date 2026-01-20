Hot Photos! Jennifer Lawrence's Most Daring Looks

Article continues below advertisement

Golden Globes 2026

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence jokingly said she felt 'naked' while wearing the sheer ensemble.

Jennifer Lawrence consistently pushes the fashion limits with her bold looks. On January 11, the Die My Love actress showcased her daring silhouette in a custom Givenchy gown with a siren-like sheer design that exposed her skin. The ensemble's detailed floral embellishments helped offset the revealing elements, maintaining the star's modesty at the annual awards show. In a quick interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Lawrence responded to the question about whether she would be going out after the event. "I'm going to hang. I'm naked, I might as well," she quipped.

'Die My Love' Headline Gala

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence reportedly began paying attention to fashion due to paparazzi.

The mom-of-two was irresistibly chic at the Die My Love Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival in October 2025. For the event, she mesmerized attendees in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a halterneck design that highlighted her side b---- and toned back. She completed the look with a gold necklace with a drop pendant and matching earrings.

Governors Awards 2024

Source: MEGA She has signed with fashion brands over the years.

Even with her growing baby bump, Lawrence put her bold look on full display at the 15th Governors Awards in a brown Bottega Veneta gown with teardrop-shaped metallic buckles. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed she became more fashion-conscious because of paparazzi attention. "I was not ready. I was like, 'What do I wear?' I had to start paying attention. When I turned 25 it got easier because I know, 'This is you, this is not you,'" Lawrence shared.

GLAAD Media Awards 2024

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence once described her style as a 's----- power l------.'

Lawrence dominated the red carpet at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards when she arrived in a low-cut Alaïa gown with ruching along the bodice.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence's daring fashion styles have made headlines over the years.

The Hunger Games actress looked ethereal in an elegant and vintage gown from Givenchy's 1996 couture collection at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2024. The ensemble boasted a fitted bodice and ruffled collar that emphasized her décolletage and a translucent white train adorned with a regal pattern.

'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

Source: MEGA She got married to Cooke Maroney in 2019.

During the Dark Phoenix premiere, Lawrence commanded attention in a black gown with a deep V-neck design and belted waist.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2019

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney share two children.

Lawrence was temptingly stylish in a pale pink dress at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Oscars 2018

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence became a first-time mom in February 2022.

The Bill Engvall Show alum was a head-turner at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, gracing the red carpet in a silver metallic column dress with a chainmail-like appearance.

EE BAFTAs 2018

Source: MEGA The couple welcomed their second child in 2025.

In February 2018, Lawrence arrived at the EE BAFTAs in a structured black gown with white tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Governors Awards 2017

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence revealed she struggled with postpartum anxiety after giving birth to her second son.