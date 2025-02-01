Jennifer Lawrence's Transformation: See Her Stunning Evolution Over the Years
2007
Jennifer Lawrence stole the spotlight in her strapless cocktail dress at the 15th Annual Faith & Values Movieguide Awards in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with a pair of low, kitten heels.
2008
The Garden Party actress graced the 65th Venice Film Festival Closing Ceremony's red carpet event with her beauty, donning an Alberta Ferretti strapless gown that highlighted her elegance.
2012
Lawrence was spotted in a Dior dress as she left her hotel to attend the luxury fashion house's show in Paris, France.
2013
At The Weinstein Company's BAFTA after-party, Lawrence kept herself warm with a black trench coat.
2016
The Hunger Games actress showed off her beauty in her white cotton and pleated tulle dress from Dior at the world premiere of Passengers in Los Angeles, Calif.
2017
For the Mother! premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival, Lawrence opted for a classy look in a polka-dotted tulle Dior dress that featured pressed flowers.
2018
The soon-to-be mother-of-two stole the show at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, thanks to her Dior sequined dress that accentuated her timeless beauty.
2019
The X-Men: First Class star looked blooming in her Rosie Assoulin Damask midi dress at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
2021
Lawrence flaunted her growing baby bump at Netflix's Don't Look Up world film premiere in New York. She looked stunning in her golden Christian Dior gown, posing for the cameras alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.
2022
The Red Sparrow star wore Dior to the Causeway premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Ontario.
2023
Lawrence looked angelic in a sheer white dress at the No Hard Feelings premiere in New York City.
2024
Lawrence stunned in a timeless velvet blue floor-length plunging gown at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. She completed her look with minimal makeup and several accessories, including diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
In March, her stylist opened up about her "elevated look" after they started working together in 2023.
"There has been a consciousness to peel back and push forward in ways that feel high-fashion and intentional," said Jamie Mizrahi in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
She added, "My favorite look was Jen in the red Dior at Cannes. I also loved her gray street style outfit where she was wearing The Row and Elsa Peretti."