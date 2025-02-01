Jennifer Lawrence's Transformation: See Her Stunning Evolution Over the Years

Lawrence stunned in a timeless velvet blue floor-length plunging gown at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. She completed her look with minimal makeup and several accessories, including diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

In March, her stylist opened up about her "elevated look" after they started working together in 2023.

"There has been a consciousness to peel back and push forward in ways that feel high-fashion and intentional," said Jamie Mizrahi in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, "My favorite look was Jen in the red Dior at Cannes. I also loved her gray street style outfit where she was wearing The Row and Elsa Peretti."