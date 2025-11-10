Jennifer Lawrence Slammed for Shady Comment About 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Face: 'Who Insults Other Women's Looks Like This?
Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence has been speaking her mind again while promoting her latest film — and it's already getting her into a bit of trouble.
A reality TV buff, Lawrence not only just revealed she thinks Kourtney Kardashian "is more annoying than ever," but also shaded the work Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow has had done to her face.
Appearing on the Wednesday, November 5, episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast, she told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, "I won't get threads, that's good to know."
The Die My Love star, 35, is referring to a cosmetic procedure Barlow has opened up about undergoing.
"Threads are a way to get a natural boost and lift," the reality star, 50, told an outlet in September.
The Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona define thread lifts as a procedure that "aim[s] to lift and tighten sagging skin, targeting the jowls, cheeks, brows, and neck."
Coming to Barlow's defense, Yang replied, "I think she looks good."
The No Hard Feelings actress — who recently confessed what cosmetic procedures she's undergone — responded by making a face and saying "okay" in a snide tone before chuckling.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Real Housewives' Fans Think the Actress' Comment Was Mean-Spirited
The Hunger Games alum was slammed for her remarks, with one person writing on Reddit, "JLaw has always come off as a complete b----. Who insults other women’s looks like this, especially a woman who is older than you? Someone who is mean at their core."
Another remarked, "Her comments on Lisa are so gross. But she’s a self absorbed imbecile [in my opinion] so it tracks for her," while a third added, "This is private snark with girlfriends (or should be)."
Another person chimed in, "A normal person posting/commenting a critical comment about a celebrity is very different than a huge celebrity saying something critical on a popular podcast with other celebrities. Punching up vs. down."
Echoing that sentiment, someone else wrote, "Yeah while I totally agree with her, there’s something about a really famous person talking s--- about someone’s looks that’s rubbing me the wrong way. Like that would be so devastating to see a celeb talking about how bad you look."
Lawrence's comment comes just weeks after the actress revealed what procedures she's had done and her plans to get a facelift during a Monday, October 27, interview.
While confirming she hasn't had a facelift yet, she insisted, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"
She also declared that she wants a b--- job after giving birth for the second time earlier this year. "Nothing bounced back," she said, referring to her post-baby body.