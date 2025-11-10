Jennifer Lawrence Slammed for Shady Comment About 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Face: 'Who Insults Other Women's Looks Like This?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Las Culturistas/Youtube Jennifer Lawrence shaded the work Lisa Barlow has had done to her face.

The Die My Love star, 35, is referring to a cosmetic procedure Barlow has opened up about undergoing. "Threads are a way to get a natural boost and lift," the reality star, 50, told an outlet in September. The Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona define thread lifts as a procedure that "aim[s] to lift and tighten sagging skin, targeting the jowls, cheeks, brows, and neck."

Source: Las Culturistas/Youtube Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast on Wednesday, November 5.

Source: mega Jennifer Lawrence is getting backlash for her snarky comments about Lisa Barlow.

Coming to Barlow's defense, Yang replied, "I think she looks good." The No Hard Feelings actress — who recently confessed what cosmetic procedures she's undergone — responded by making a face and saying "okay" in a snide tone before chuckling.

'Real Housewives' Fans Think the Actress' Comment Was Mean-Spirited

Source: mega One person wrote on Reddit, 'Who insults other women's looks like this?'

The Hunger Games alum was slammed for her remarks, with one person writing on Reddit, "JLaw has always come off as a complete b----. Who insults other women’s looks like this, especially a woman who is older than you? Someone who is mean at their core." Another remarked, "Her comments on Lisa are so gross. But she’s a self absorbed imbecile [in my opinion] so it tracks for her," while a third added, "This is private snark with girlfriends (or should be)."

Source: mega Jennifer Lawrence recently confirmed she gets Botox.

Another person chimed in, "A normal person posting/commenting a critical comment about a celebrity is very different than a huge celebrity saying something critical on a popular podcast with other celebrities. Punching up vs. down." Echoing that sentiment, someone else wrote, "Yeah while I totally agree with her, there’s something about a really famous person talking s--- about someone’s looks that’s rubbing me the wrong way. Like that would be so devastating to see a celeb talking about how bad you look."