or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lawrence
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lawrence Slammed for Shady Comment About 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Face: 'Who Insults Other Women's Looks Like This?

split photo of jennifer lawrence and lisa barlow
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't think Lisa Barlow looks good.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence has been speaking her mind again while promoting her latest film — and it's already getting her into a bit of trouble.

A reality TV buff, Lawrence not only just revealed she thinks Kourtney Kardashian "is more annoying than ever," but also shaded the work Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow has had done to her face.

Appearing on the Wednesday, November 5, episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast, she told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, "I won't get threads, that's good to know."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jennifer Lawrence shaded the work Lisa Barlow has had done to her face.
Source: Las Culturistas/Youtube

Jennifer Lawrence shaded the work Lisa Barlow has had done to her face.

The Die My Love star, 35, is referring to a cosmetic procedure Barlow has opened up about undergoing.

"Threads are a way to get a natural boost and lift," the reality star, 50, told an outlet in September.

The Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona define thread lifts as a procedure that "aim[s] to lift and tighten sagging skin, targeting the jowls, cheeks, brows, and neck."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Las Culturistas/Youtube

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast on Wednesday, November 5.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lawrence is getting backlash for her snarky comments about Lisa Barlow.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence is getting backlash for her snarky comments about Lisa Barlow.

Coming to Barlow's defense, Yang replied, "I think she looks good."

The No Hard Feelings actress — who recently confessed what cosmetic procedures she's undergone — responded by making a face and saying "okay" in a snide tone before chuckling.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lawrence

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Real Housewives' Fans Think the Actress' Comment Was Mean-Spirited

image of One person wrote on Reddit, 'Who insults other women's looks like this?'
Source: mega

One person wrote on Reddit, 'Who insults other women's looks like this?'

The Hunger Games alum was slammed for her remarks, with one person writing on Reddit, "JLaw has always come off as a complete b----. Who insults other women’s looks like this, especially a woman who is older than you? Someone who is mean at their core."

Another remarked, "Her comments on Lisa are so gross. But she’s a self absorbed imbecile [in my opinion] so it tracks for her," while a third added, "This is private snark with girlfriends (or should be)."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lawrence recently confirmed she gets Botox.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence recently confirmed she gets Botox.

Another person chimed in, "A normal person posting/commenting a critical comment about a celebrity is very different than a huge celebrity saying something critical on a popular podcast with other celebrities. Punching up vs. down."

Echoing that sentiment, someone else wrote, "Yeah while I totally agree with her, there’s something about a really famous person talking s--- about someone’s looks that’s rubbing me the wrong way. Like that would be so devastating to see a celeb talking about how bad you look."

Lawrence's comment comes just weeks after the actress revealed what procedures she's had done and her plans to get a facelift during a Monday, October 27, interview.

While confirming she hasn't had a facelift yet, she insisted, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"

She also declared that she wants a b--- job after giving birth for the second time earlier this year. "Nothing bounced back," she said, referring to her post-baby body.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.