Jennifer Lawrence 'Would Be Really Upset' If Hollywood Didn't Want Her Back After Hiatus

Jennifer Lawrence told Graham Norton that she 'would be really upset' if her movie career ended, despite describing Hollywood as 'a lot.'

Oct. 26 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

After a two-year break from acting, Jennifer Lawrence is back on the press circuit promoting her upcoming film, Die, My Love.

Lawrence first stepped away from work in 2019, before going on to costar alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up in 2021. She subsequently took another two years off following the release of the 2023 romantic comedy, No Hard Feelings.

The actress gave birth to her first child, a son named Cy, in 2022 and welcomed her second child this spring. She wed art gallery director Cooke Maroney in October 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence told Graham Norton she would be 'upset' if Hollywood forgot about her.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on October 17, the Oscar winner discussed taking time away from Hollywood.

When Norton asked her if she was ever concerned about Hollywood not letting her back into the fold, she shared her mixed feelings. "I was at peace with that possibility of that happening. [Hollywood] is a lot," she said.

"I think I would've been fine," she added, before quipping, "Well, I mean, no — I would be really upset."

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed that doing movie after movie throughout her 20s led to a bout of burnout and resulted in her first hiatus — which happened to coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "I made Covid happen," she joked. "I was just like, 'I want to take a break,' [and] they were like, 'The world is shutting down.'"

Lawrence Has Spoken About Acting Taking a Toll on Her

Jennifer Lawrence has taken two two-year breaks from acting in recent years.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023, Lawrence told the host her role in Darren Aronofsky's 2017 thriller Mother! was a challenging filming experience. "I never lose myself in a movie. This is the only time I’ve lost myself," she shared. "I couldn’t tell my body that none of it was real. I kept on hyperventilating."

Jennifer Lawrence's New Movie With Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson play a married couple in new drama.

Lawrence's upcoming movie, Die, My Love, is another psychological thriller which sees her star opposite Robert Pattinson. Directed by Lynne Ramsay and produced by Martin Scorsese, the dark film follows a young couple from New York City as they move into an old house in rural Montana. Lawrence plays Grace, a writer and mother, who develops postpartum depression and is described as "slowly slipping into madness." Pattinson portrays her concerned husband Jackson. Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield also star.

The film received widespread critical acclaim after premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May. It's set hit theaters in the United States on November 7.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in 'Die, My Love' opposite Robert Pattinson.

