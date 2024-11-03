or
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney 'Can't Wait to Bring Another Baby Into Their World,' Actress Has Been 'Dreaming of Having a Girl'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t be more excited to welcome child No. 2!

According to an insider, the Hunger Games alum and her husband, Cooke Maroney, “can’t wait to bring another baby into their world.”

jennifer lawrence cooke maroney baby world actress dreaming girl
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney already share son Cy, 2.

The overjoyed pair already share son Cy, 2, who they welcomed three years after tying the knot in 2019.

“Jennifer would, of course, be very happy with two boys. She loves the idea of brothers bonding. But she’s been dreaming of having a girl,” the source spilled. “Jennifer just loves being a mom,”

As OK! previously reported, after news of her pregnancy was revealed on October 20, the star showed off her baby bump on the Zurawaski v Texas red carpet in L.A.

jennifer lawrence cooke maroney baby world actress dreaming girl
Source: MEGA

The source noted that Jennifer Lawrence 'loves being a mom.'

The Oscar winner donned a breathtaking white dress with a back belt cinching her waist and accentuating her growing belly. Lawrence wore her blonde locks down in loose waves and had on a blushed makeup look as she posed for the cameras.

Despite largely keeping her brood’s day-to-day life away from the spotlight, Lawrence discussed her experience becoming a mom in 2022, just months after welcoming Cy in February.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood," Lawrence told Vogue at the time. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, It wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

The Don’t Look Up actress added, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

jennifer lawrence cooke maroney baby world actress dreaming girl
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence would still be 'very happy with two boys' if she ends up having another son.

“I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?” she gushed.

Later that same year, Lawrence shared her anxieties related to motherhood.

jennifer lawrence shows off growing baby bump red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence is tight-lipped about her parenting style.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she stated. “I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

