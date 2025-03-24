or
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs Alongside Child Emme at Broadway Opening of 'Othello': Photos

Jennifer Lopez and child Emme
Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs at ‘Othello’ Broadway opening with her child Emme.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez's toned body took center stage at the Broadway premiere of Shakespeare’s Othello in New York City on March 23.

The actress stepped out in a matching trompe l'oeil naked maxi skirt and high-neck, long-sleeve crop top with shoulder pads that bared her ripped abs. The ensemble, designed by Zuhair Murad Couture, was bedazzled with crystals outlining her neck, sleeves and private areas.

jennifer lopez daughter emme red carpet
The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, paired her look with a cropped faux fur coat, diamond earrings from Britney Raymond and a $2,950 black clutch from Tyler Elli. She kept her hair simple and slicked back into a bun.

Lopez stepped out with child Emme, 17, who donned a gray pinstriped suit, plaid tie and Vivienne Westwood earrings.

In an Instagram Story posted Sunday evening, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star expressed her excitement over bringing Emme to the black-tie event, calling the teen the “most amazing date.” She panned the camera to her child, who gave a quick wave and smile.

jennifer lopez daughter emme red carpet
Jennifer Lopez brought her child Emme to the Broadway opening of 'Othello.'

J.Lo shares twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in June 2014.

The actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate her kids’ 17th birthday. She published a video montage of their family over the years to Instagram on February 2025, captioned, “Seventeen. I love you beyond forever.” The video featured behind-the-scenes clips of the trio at home, on video shoots and on vacation as Miley Cyrus’ “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” played in the background.

jennifer lopez daughter emme red carpet
Jennifer Lopez shares Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The A-lister filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage to Ben Affleck. Although she has questioned her abilities as a single parent, she is confident in her relationship with her kids.

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?’" she told Entertainment Weekly on December 2. “And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you.”

jennifer lopez daughter emme red carpet
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

The duo were not the only stars in attendance at Othello Sunday evening. Former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also seated in the audience to witness stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal lead the theater production.

Other guests included Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Wintour, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Liev Schreiber, Rosie Perez, Martha Stewart and Spike Lee.

