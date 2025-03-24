Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs Alongside Child Emme at Broadway Opening of 'Othello': Photos

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs at ‘Othello’ Broadway opening with her child Emme.

The actress stepped out in a matching trompe l'oeil naked maxi skirt and high-neck, long-sleeve crop top with shoulder pads that bared her ripped abs. The ensemble, designed by Zuhair Murad Couture, was bedazzled with crystals outlining her neck, sleeves and private areas.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, paired her look with a cropped faux fur coat, diamond earrings from Britney Raymond and a $2,950 black clutch from Tyler Elli. She kept her hair simple and slicked back into a bun.

Lopez stepped out with child Emme, 17, who donned a gray pinstriped suit, plaid tie and Vivienne Westwood earrings.

In an Instagram Story posted Sunday evening, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star expressed her excitement over bringing Emme to the black-tie event, calling the teen the “most amazing date.” She panned the camera to her child, who gave a quick wave and smile.