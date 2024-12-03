or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Single Mom Jennifer Lopez Questions Whether She's 'Enough' for Twins Max and Emme

max and emme jennifer lopez twins
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez confessed she questions if she's doing enough as a single mom to Max and Emme.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is dealing with "mom guilt."

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview published on Monday, December 2, the superstar reflected on moments when she questioned her role as a mother to her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement
max and emme jennifer lopez twins copy
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, both 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?'” Lopez said to the news outlet.

“And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez revealed that working on her new film Unstoppable helped her come to terms with those feelings.

“You hear it in Anthony's voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish,” she said, referencing her character Judy Robles’ son in the movie. “That's what the movie gave me: You are enough."

Article continues below advertisement
max and emme jennifer lopez twins
Source: MEGA

The twins were born on February 22, 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

In the flick, Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, defies expectations to become a champion wrestler in college as his mother supports him along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who has experienced four failed marriages, also shared how she got into character.

"There was a lot about her that I understood. There were different sides to him that the kids didn't see, that only Judy saw. With those types of people, there's a part of them that fools you into thinking that they care about you and that they truly love you — and it's really about their damage that they're putting onto you,” she said of Judy’s husband, Rick Robles, portrayed by Bobby Cannavale.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“There was a lot going on with the two of them that was dysfunctional and unhealthy, but she loved him and wanted him to be there. He was the father of four of her children. As angry and upset as she could be at him, she could also welcome him back in a second, like she did in the movie, which was heartbreaking,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20.

Article continues below advertisement

In a twist of events, the movie was produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck, alongside his longtime pal Matt Damon.

Despite their strained relationship amid their ongoing divorce, an insider revealed to In Touch that Jennifer had to “let go of her ego” to work on the project.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben, however, couldn’t stop praising her performance.

“Jennifer is spectacular,” he gushed about the singer, who filed for divorce just three months ago.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner ben affleck jennifer lopez thanksgiving
Source: MEGA

The actress takes on the role of Judy Robles in the film 'Unstoppable.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Argo star also gave a shout-out to the cast for their hard work on the film.

Unstoppable is a very different movie. It’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists — Willy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale,” he said.

“All of us were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy — and the relationship with them — the passion they had to bring the story to life. It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” The Town alum added. “It’s an enormous success for us.”

Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed Jennifer and her Unstoppable costars.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.