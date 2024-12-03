Single Mom Jennifer Lopez Questions Whether She's 'Enough' for Twins Max and Emme
Jennifer Lopez is dealing with "mom guilt."
In an interview published on Monday, December 2, the superstar reflected on moments when she questioned her role as a mother to her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?'” Lopez said to the news outlet.
“And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you,” she continued.
Lopez revealed that working on her new film Unstoppable helped her come to terms with those feelings.
“You hear it in Anthony's voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish,” she said, referencing her character Judy Robles’ son in the movie. “That's what the movie gave me: You are enough."
In the flick, Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, defies expectations to become a champion wrestler in college as his mother supports him along the way.
The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who has experienced four failed marriages, also shared how she got into character.
"There was a lot about her that I understood. There were different sides to him that the kids didn't see, that only Judy saw. With those types of people, there's a part of them that fools you into thinking that they care about you and that they truly love you — and it's really about their damage that they're putting onto you,” she said of Judy’s husband, Rick Robles, portrayed by Bobby Cannavale.
“There was a lot going on with the two of them that was dysfunctional and unhealthy, but she loved him and wanted him to be there. He was the father of four of her children. As angry and upset as she could be at him, she could also welcome him back in a second, like she did in the movie, which was heartbreaking,” she continued.
In a twist of events, the movie was produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck, alongside his longtime pal Matt Damon.
Despite their strained relationship amid their ongoing divorce, an insider revealed to In Touch that Jennifer had to “let go of her ego” to work on the project.
Ben, however, couldn’t stop praising her performance.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he gushed about the singer, who filed for divorce just three months ago.
The Argo star also gave a shout-out to the cast for their hard work on the film.
“Unstoppable is a very different movie. It’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists — Willy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale,” he said.
“All of us were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy — and the relationship with them — the passion they had to bring the story to life. It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” The Town alum added. “It’s an enormous success for us.”
Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed Jennifer and her Unstoppable costars.