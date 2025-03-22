or
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez 'Ready' to Date Again 2 Months After Settling Divorce From Ex Ben Affleck: 'She Hasn’t Given Up on Finding Love'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reached a divorce settlement in January 2025.

By:

March 22 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Fifth time’s a charm?

According to a source, Jennifer Lopez wants to re-enter the dating pool just two months after settling her divorce from ex Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is 'considering dating somebody who isn’t in the public eye,' the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and she hasn’t given up on finding love,” the source spilled of the four-time divorcee, who was married to the Good Will Hunting alum from 2022 to 2025.

“Her friends have encouraged her to date and she’s definitely open to meeting someone new,” the insider added of the brunette beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante also noted that the “On the Floor” singer, 55, may stray away from a famous partner this time around.

“Jennifer is considering dating somebody who isn’t in the public eye this time around but she’s not limiting herself to any particular type,” the source dished.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August 2024, citing April 26 as their date of separation.

While the pop star is prepared to find a new lover, the Oscar winner has been cozying up to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite rumors they may have rekindled their romance, a source assured the two celebs are not an item.

“Their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship,” the source said of the former flames, who share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. “Jen is a grounding and trusting force in Ben’s life.”

MORE ON:
Exes

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is 'ready to put herself out there again,' just 2 months after settling her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider shared that the Argo star and the 13 Going on 30 alum have gotten much closer since he ended things with Lopez.

“Their bond is the strongest that it’s ever been,” the confidante said of the pair — who split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

In early March, rumors began to swirl that Affleck and Garner’s relationship may have turned romantic after they were seen getting close at Samuel’s birthday party.

The source claimed the moment was innocent as they have been around each other more frequently for the sake of their children.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Since his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been spending a lot of time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ben’s actually been spending more time with Jen since his divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] because he’s been prioritizing his kids,” they stated. “It’s easier to spend time with them with Jen.”

Though his divorce from Lopez was “hard,” the insider assured it’s gotten “easier” for Affleck as time passes.

Another source revealed that Lopez has been feeling some type of way about Affleck and Garner’s relationship.

“J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” they revealed.

Page Six reported on Lopez's dating plans.

