Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez Accused of 'Abusing' Filters as Fans Call Out Suspected Photoshop Fail in Christmas Snap: Her iPhone Is 'Curved Like a Banana'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez faced major backlash after posting a festive holiday selfie on Christmas.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez’s latest selfie went viral after fans accused the “I’m Real” hitmaker of a Photoshop flop.

“Merry Christmas one and all!” Lopez, 56, captioned a picture on Thursday, December 25.

Jennifer Lopez Was Accused of Poorly Editing Her Photo

Photo of Jennifer Lopez was accused of Photoshopping her latest Instagram upload.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was accused of Photoshopping her latest Instagram upload.

In the holiday snapshot, the “Jenny From the Block” singer turned heads in a body-hugging, red sequin sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline.

The New York native styled her light brown hair in a sleek bun, topped with a matching red bow. While the festive look dazzled, fans were quick to point out a supposed Photoshop fail, claiming her iPhone appeared oddly curved.

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Photoshop Fail

Photo of Fans criticized Jennifer Lopez for Photoshopping her latest photo.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Fans criticized Jennifer Lopez for allegedly Photoshopping her latest photo.

“You know you're abusing them filters when the iPhone is now curved like a banana,” one critic said, while another wrote, “D--- had no idea iPhone 17 also curves.”

“When did you all make a curved 17 pro max @Apple,” a third added.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Spent Christmas With Family

Photo of Jennifer Lopez has yet to react to fans' comments about her Photoshop fail.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has yet to react to fans' comments about her Photoshop fail.

J.Lo also shared snapshots with family from her festive holiday.

In photos shared earlier that day, the Wedding Planner actress sported pink and red striped pajamas as she posed with her loved ones, which included her sister, Lynda, and child Emme.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Reunited With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Photo of Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck on December 23.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck on December 23.

Lopez reconnected with her ex-husband Ben Affleck days before the holiday on December 23. The exes, along with Affleck’s 13-year-old son, Samuel, reunited for some shopping and lunch at Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

"They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine," an insider told a news outlet, adding the focus “was mostly” on Samuel.

"He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores," the source continued. "Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben's kids. They arrived and left separately."

Lopez and Affleck's relationship dates back to the early 2000s, when they first met on the set of the 2002 film Gigli.

The pair got engaged in November 2002, but their nuptials were called off just days before they were set to make it down the aisle. Nearly 17 years later, they reunited in the spring of 2021 and went on to get married — only for the relationship to end again when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 after just two years of marriage.

