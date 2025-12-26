Jennifer Lopez Accused of 'Abusing' Filters as Fans Call Out Suspected Photoshop Fail in Christmas Snap: Her iPhone Is 'Curved Like a Banana'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez’s latest selfie went viral after fans accused the “I’m Real” hitmaker of a Photoshop flop. “Merry Christmas one and all!” Lopez, 56, captioned a picture on Thursday, December 25.

Jennifer Lopez Was Accused of Poorly Editing Her Photo

In the holiday snapshot, the “Jenny From the Block” singer turned heads in a body-hugging, red sequin sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline. The New York native styled her light brown hair in a sleek bun, topped with a matching red bow. While the festive look dazzled, fans were quick to point out a supposed Photoshop fail, claiming her iPhone appeared oddly curved.

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Photoshop Fail

“You know you're abusing them filters when the iPhone is now curved like a banana,” one critic said, while another wrote, “D--- had no idea iPhone 17 also curves.” “When did you all make a curved 17 pro max @Apple,” a third added.

Jennifer Lopez Spent Christmas With Family

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has yet to react to fans' comments about her Photoshop fail.

J.Lo also shared snapshots with family from her festive holiday. In photos shared earlier that day, the Wedding Planner actress sported pink and red striped pajamas as she posed with her loved ones, which included her sister, Lynda, and child Emme.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Reunited With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck on December 23.