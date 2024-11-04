Jennifer Lopez's Sister Lynda Visits 'Favorite' Student Violet Affleck at Yale Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama

And while it's been impossible for the exes to avoid bumping into each other at school functions, the Batman actor reportedly wants to keep their lives as separate as possible without upsetting the kids.

Affleck welcomed Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.

"Ben would rather not see Jen, but the kids come first," a source explained at the time. "He can’t be selfish."

However, the source added that the "On the Floor" artist would "like to be closer" than they are.

"As far as Ben’s concerned, it’s better for them to keep separate lives as much as possible," they continued. "It’s not like they’re not going to pull their kids out of school ... Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is. The hope is it’ll get easier as time goes by."