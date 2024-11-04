Jennifer Lopez's Sister Lynda Visits 'Favorite' Student Violet Affleck at Yale Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama
Lynda Lopez still has all the love for her step-niece!
On Sunday, November 3, Jennifer Lopez's sister took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots of the day she paid a visit to Violet Affleck at Yale.
"New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" she captioned the carousel of photos which featured a selfie of her and Violet smiling for the camera on the famous school grounds.
Fans flooded the comments section with love and support for Lynda and Violet, praising the extended family for sticking together despite J.Lo and Ben Affleck's divorce.
One user wrote, "I can't see these people separated. The Affleck's love for the Lopez family is too precious. Beautiful and special ! ❤️," and a second chimed in, "That is awesome u still keep in touch."
A third follower added, "This is really sweet that despite what happens in a marriage, the Lopez's seem to be very loving towards the kids."
As OK! previously reported, Jennifer filed for divorce in August without an attorney or a prenuptial agreement. She cited their separation date as April 26.
An insider said the singer had been "devastated" by their split.
"She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed," the insider continued. “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life."
And while it's been impossible for the exes to avoid bumping into each other at school functions, the Batman actor reportedly wants to keep their lives as separate as possible without upsetting the kids.
Affleck welcomed Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.
"Ben would rather not see Jen, but the kids come first," a source explained at the time. "He can’t be selfish."
However, the source added that the "On the Floor" artist would "like to be closer" than they are.
"As far as Ben’s concerned, it’s better for them to keep separate lives as much as possible," they continued. "It’s not like they’re not going to pull their kids out of school ... Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is. The hope is it’ll get easier as time goes by."