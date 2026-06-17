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Jennifer Lopez Shades Marc Anthony About Raising Their Kids: 'Had Very Little Help'

jennifer lopez appears to shade marc anthony
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reflected on raising her kids, revealing she had 'very little help' from Marc Anthony.

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June 17 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez is opening up about motherhood — and some fans think her comments may have included a subtle jab at ex-husband Marc Anthony.

During her appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast on Monday, June 15, the singer and actress reflected on raising her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and admitted that much of the responsibility fell on her shoulders.

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image of Jennifer Lopez said both Max and Emme were accepted into their chosen colleges and received scholarships.
Source: jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez said both Max and Emme were accepted into their chosen colleges and received scholarships.

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Looking back on her journey, Lopez shared how proud she feels of everything she has accomplished, especially when it comes to her children.

“It’s crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy,” Lopez said. “And both my kids got into all their colleges and they both got scholarships and they’re going where they want to go.”

“I was like, ‘You did that s--- all by yourself.’ That’s great. Like, ‘You had very little help,’ you know?” she continued.

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Source: jlo/Instagram
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Lopez and Anthony's Relationship Timeline

image of Jennifer Lopez revealed she often felt like she handled much of the parenting responsibilities on her own.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez revealed she often felt like she handled much of the parenting responsibilities on her own.

Lopez and Anthony were married for seven years before announcing their split in 2011.

At the time, the former couple released a joint statement about their relationship status.

"This was a very difficult decision," the pair said in a statement. "We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time."

The pair tied the knot in 2004 during a private ceremony at Lopez's Beverly Hills home after dating for just six months. Though they initially kept the wedding under wraps, fans quickly noticed matching wedding bands on their left hands.

Years later, Lopez reflected on what attracted her to Anthony in the first place.

"When you find that person who doesn't run when things get hard – I think that's where Marc proved to me that he was more of a man than anything I had experienced," Lopez previously told People.

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Their Life Together in the Spotlight

image of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ended their seven-year marriage in 2011 after tying the knot in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ended their seven-year marriage in 2011 after tying the knot in 2004.

During their marriage, Lopez and Anthony became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples.

The pair attended the 2005 Grammy Awards together and made their first live performance as husband and wife when they sang their duet "Escapemonos" from Anthony’s album Amar Sin Mentiras.

Their relationship remained in the public eye throughout the years, especially after welcoming the twins in 2008.

Lopez's Honest Thoughts on Motherhood

image of The singer admitted she has questioned whether she was enough as a mother during different stages of her life.
Source: MEGA

The singer admitted she has questioned whether she was enough as a mother during different stages of her life.

Lopez has never been shy about discussing the challenges that came with raising children while balancing a demanding career. In December 2024, she reflected on moments when she questioned whether she was doing enough as a parent.

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?'” Lopez said to a news outlet.

“And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you,” she continued.

Lopez said working on her film Unstoppable helped reinforce that message.

“You hear it in Anthony's voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish,” she said, referencing her character Judy Robles’ son in the movie. “That's what the movie gave me: You are enough."

The film told the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who overcame tremendous obstacles to become a college champion with the unwavering support of his mother.

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