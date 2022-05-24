Sealed With A Kiss! Jennifer Lopez Gives Fiancé Ben Affleck A Smooch As They Dine In West Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez made sure fiancé Ben Affleck felt the love during date night!
On Monday, May 23, the Maid in Manhattan actress, 52, and the the Argo star, 49, enjoyed a PDA-filled dinner at Soho House in West Hollywood.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Lopez, clad in a short bohemian olive dress paired with tan thigh high boots, laid a huge smooch on Affleck who was dressed casually in a gray t-shirt and black pants.
The couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance last year, got engaged in April after calling off their original nuptials in 2004.
As OK! previously reported, the Oscar winning actor will make an appearance in his future wife's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, where she vulnerably opens up about how she's experienced some self-doubt after being snubbed by the Academy Awards for her work in 2019's Hustlers.
"It was hard. I just had really low self-esteem," she confessed of the situation. "I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else."
Affleck is then shown in the preview recalling a conversation he had with the singer over all of the negative press. Shared the dad-of-three, "I said to her once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' And she said, 'I expected this.'"
Despite being there to support his leading lady through thick and thin, OK! exclusively reported that the head over heels couple has been clashing over the details on their highly anticipated wedding celebration, which they've yet to reveal a date for.
“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” noted the insider. “And this time around, he’s pushing to be super-involved in the planning, which has become something of a headache for Jen. Word is, Ben’s behaving like a groomzilla!”