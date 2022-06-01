Jennifer Lopez Sets Pulses Racing With Bikini-Clad Instagram Post
Jennifer Lopez left jaws on the floor with her latest social media snap!
To announce the details of her sweepstakes with Virgin Voyages, the superstar threw on a black bikini, a long robe cover-up and pair of nude slip-on heels.
"Summer mode: activated. 😎🖤," she captioned the behind-the-scenes post, which also included a video of the singer, 52, posing for the camera and doing a twirl near the pool. At one point, her adorable golden pup walks into frame, but she doesn't miss beat as she struts her stuff.
The giveaway will award one lucky individual with an all-expenses paid trip aboard one of Virgin's fleets. The Hustlers lead announced her collab with the travel company earlier this year.
"My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain. Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built," she said at the time. "I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos."
Lopez also earned the title of "fleet guardian," and not only will she be helping the brand create onboard fitness and wellness programs, but she's also providing free JLo Beauty products to every passenger!
Speaking of makeup and glam, the crooner just made headlines for her manicure, as she showed that the nail of her ring finger was rocking a "J" and a "B" for fiancé Ben Affleck. Her manicurist Tom Bachik captioned the photo, "If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo."
As OK! previously reported, the pair are still on different pages as they plan their nuptials.
"It seems Ben is happy to wait until next year to get married. He and his team have told people it’s going to be a fairly long engagement and they’re happy just doing their thing without any stress. But that’s not really what Jen wants," a source shared with Closer. "After what happened last time, she can’t help worrying about the wedding being called off at the last minute ..."