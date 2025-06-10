Jennifer Lopez Blasted for Revealing Pride Festival Wardrobe: 'I'm Embarrassed for Her'

The "On the Floor" singer, 55, put on a risqué clothing display on stage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 6.

J.Lo flaunted her toned physique in a Rey Ortiz black latex catsuit with faux cutouts on the chest, stomach, hips and thighs.

She also donned a skimpy metallic silver bodysuit from The Blonds that hiked above her hips. The cheeky design featured a plunging neckline that bared the star's cleavage as she belted out her radio-topping tunes. She paired the look with matching silver sequin high boots, which complemented her bedazzled microphone.

At one point, she strutted around the stage and shook her exterior to "Walk" by Saucy Santana as backup dancers slapped her butt. The scandalous moment transitioned into Lopez's own song "Get Right," leading her to bounce on the floor and aggressively whip her dirty blonde strands.