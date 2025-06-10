Jennifer Lopez Blasted for Revealing Pride Festival Wardrobe: 'I'm Embarrassed for Her'
Jennifer Lopez's latest fashion choices have fans in a tizzy.
The "On the Floor" singer, 55, put on a risqué clothing display on stage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 6.
J.Lo's Controversial Pride Festival Wardrobe
J.Lo flaunted her toned physique in a Rey Ortiz black latex catsuit with faux cutouts on the chest, stomach, hips and thighs.
She also donned a skimpy metallic silver bodysuit from The Blonds that hiked above her hips. The cheeky design featured a plunging neckline that bared the star's cleavage as she belted out her radio-topping tunes. She paired the look with matching silver sequin high boots, which complemented her bedazzled microphone.
At one point, she strutted around the stage and shook her exterior to "Walk" by Saucy Santana as backup dancers slapped her butt. The scandalous moment transitioned into Lopez's own song "Get Right," leading her to bounce on the floor and aggressively whip her dirty blonde strands.
During a performance of a track from the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, Lopez sported a long, gold sequin dress with web-inspired sleeves.
She also took the stage with the Gay Men's Chorus for a special rendition of George Michael's "Freedom." Lopez covered herself in a white sheet before uncovering a sparkly flame bikini underneath.
For her final look, she opted for another bodysuit covered with mirror shards and gems.
Fans React to J.Lo's Revealing Outfits
Fans weren't too pleased with the musician's sultry wardrobe.
"I admire what great shape she is in, BUT time to stop trying to be a young pop star," one user wrote of a TikTok video featuring her performance.
On a different TikTok, someone questioned, "Why do artists feel like they need to dress like this?"
"The dress code needs to stop," another added.
"I'm embarrassed for her. My toes are fully clenched," a third quipped.
J.Lo Looks Back on Pride Festival
J.Lo recapped her Pride concert with three separate Instagram posts. In one social media share, she gave a special shout-out to The Blonds for "slaying [her] sparkly World Pride stage looks," and to Ray Ortiz for the "fierce black catsuit moment."
"You all didn't just understand the assignment, you rewrote it. Queens of the stage, crowned and confirmed!" she wrote.
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers at American Music Awards
Lopez's controversial concert moment comes after her shocking opening number while hosting the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26.
The pop star danced to 23 chart-topping tunes by this year's nominees. When Teddy Swims’ "Lose Control" began to play, Lopez kissed both male and female backup dancers on stage.
"Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot," one person posted on X, while several others called her behavior "gross."