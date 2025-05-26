2025 American Music Awards: What to Know About the Star-Studded Event

Get ready for a music-filled Memorial Day as the 2025 American Music Awards return, bigger than ever! Following last year's record-breaking 50th anniversary special, this fan-favorite awards show promises an exciting new location, an impressive lineup of performers, and major firsts.

Jennifer Lopez will host the 51st AMAs, airing live coast-to-coast on Monday, May 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s can’t-miss celebration.