2025 American Music Awards: What to Know About the Star-Studded Event
Get ready for a music-filled Memorial Day as the 2025 American Music Awards return, bigger than ever! Following last year's record-breaking 50th anniversary special, this fan-favorite awards show promises an exciting new location, an impressive lineup of performers, and major firsts.
Jennifer Lopez will host the 51st AMAs, airing live coast-to-coast on Monday, May 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live in the U.S. on Paramount+.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s can’t-miss celebration.
Star-Studded Performers at the 2025 AMAs
Lopez isn't just hosting; she's also one of the night’s featured performers — but she won’t be alone on stage.
The lineup includes music legends like Rod Stewart, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Janet Jackson, who will accept the prestigious ICON Award. This marks Jackson’s first televised performance since 2018.
Other artists lighting up the stage include Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp.
Tribute to the Troops: A Heartfelt Celebration
To honor Memorial Day, the AMAs are partnering with Las Vegas-based nonprofit Easy Day Foundation to spotlight veterans and active-duty service members.
This year’s show, held during Military Appreciation Month, will feature two moving performances and a special award recognizing a celebrity who champions the veteran community. Expect to see inspiring stories that highlight service, sacrifice and resilience.
Special Guests and Presenters You Won't Want to Miss
Known for its incredible guest list, the AMAs this year features presenters and special guests like Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Cara Delevingne, Alix Earle, Dan + Shay, Kai Cenat, Dylan Efron, Wayne Brady, Shaboozey and more.
Who will take home the top honors? Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with ten, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey. While fan voting has closed for most categories, you can still make your voice heard for Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year during the first 30 minutes of the live show at VoteAMAs.com.
Where and How to Catch the 2025 AMAs Live
This year’s show will broadcast live from the dazzling Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a luxurious resort perfect for this glamorous, high-energy night of music and celebration.