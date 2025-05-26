or
2025 American Music Awards: What to Know About the Star-Studded Event

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: Mega

The 2025 AMAs promises major star power, with Jennifer Lopez hosting and more!

By:

May 26 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Get ready for a music-filled Memorial Day as the 2025 American Music Awards return, bigger than ever! Following last year's record-breaking 50th anniversary special, this fan-favorite awards show promises an exciting new location, an impressive lineup of performers, and major firsts.

Jennifer Lopez will host the 51st AMAs, airing live coast-to-coast on Monday, May 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s can’t-miss celebration.

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez will host the 2025 AMAs.

Star-Studded Performers at the 2025 AMAs

Lopez isn't just hosting; she's also one of the night’s featured performers — but she won’t be alone on stage.

The lineup includes music legends like Rod Stewart, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Janet Jackson, who will accept the prestigious ICON Award. This marks Jackson’s first televised performance since 2018.

Other artists lighting up the stage include Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp.

Composite photos of Rod Stewart and Janet Jackson
Source: Mega

Music legends Rod Stewart and Janet Jackson will attend the show.

Tribute to the Troops: A Heartfelt Celebration

To honor Memorial Day, the AMAs are partnering with Las Vegas-based nonprofit Easy Day Foundation to spotlight veterans and active-duty service members.

This year’s show, held during Military Appreciation Month, will feature two moving performances and a special award recognizing a celebrity who champions the veteran community. Expect to see inspiring stories that highlight service, sacrifice and resilience.

Composite photos of Renee Rapp, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Source: Mega

Reneé Rapp, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform.

MORE ON:
American Music Awards

Special Guests and Presenters You Won't Want to Miss

Known for its incredible guest list, the AMAs this year features presenters and special guests like Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Cara Delevingne, Alix Earle, Dan + Shay, Kai Cenat, Dylan Efron, Wayne Brady, Shaboozey and more.

Who will take home the top honors? Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with ten, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey. While fan voting has closed for most categories, you can still make your voice heard for Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year during the first 30 minutes of the live show at VoteAMAs.com.

Composite photos of Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish
Source: Mega

Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are among the 2025 AMAs frontrunners.

Where and How to Catch the 2025 AMAs Live

This year’s show will broadcast live from the dazzling Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a luxurious resort perfect for this glamorous, high-energy night of music and celebration.

Photo of Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Source: Mega

The 2025 AMAs will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

