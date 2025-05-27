Jennifer Lopez Sparks Mixed Reactions After Opening Performance at 2025 AMAs: 'Lost the Plot'
Jennifer Lopez knows how to make an entrance — but not everyone was cheering after her wild opening number at the 2025 American Music Awards.
The 55-year-old powerhouse, fresh off her split from Ben Affleck, hit the stage at the 51st AMAs in Las Vegas with a bold six-minute dance routine that left the internet divided. The performance, which featured a mash-up of 23 chart-toppers by this year’s nominees, took a turn when J.Lo started locking lips with her backup dancers during Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”
First, she kissed a male dancer before moving onto the ladies.
Once clips hit social media, the internet lit up with reactions.
Some fans slammed the “girl-on-girl kiss” as attention-seeking, calling the whole thing “gross.”
“Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot,” one person posted on X.
“GOWRL we ain’t buying it, you collect wedding rings like infinity stones from men,” another added on TikTok, referring to her past relationships.
“Desperate attempt to return to relevancy,” said a third.
“She’s reminiscing on them Diddy parties,” a fourth chimed in, referring to her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial in New York.
And one even dragged her for being unoriginal, adding, “Gurl bye. Madonna did it 25 years ago. She’s just jumping on the ‘queer bandwagon’ to make profit.”
Even Kai Cenat, who streamed the awards live, was floored by what he saw. “Oh, oh oh, they kissed! She kissed them! She even kissed the girl!” he said in a TikTok clip, totally caught off guard. “What the f---?”
The number also included snippets from Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO,” Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help" and Tinashe’s “Nasty.”
At one point, Lopez even took a tequila shot mid-performance while Rose’s “APT” played in the background.
Viewers also questioned whether she was lip-syncing when she slowed things down for a dramatic rendition of “Dance Again.”
“Is this real?” one user asked.
“OMG, my ears,” another commented.
“Imagine lip syncing in a live show,” a third chimed in.
“Maaaan stfu with this prerecorded s---,” someone else fumed.
Before the flopped performance, Lopez had shared her excitement about returning to host — 10 years after she last did in 2015.
“I remember having a good time with it and they asked me to do it again this year,” she told a news outlet. “I’ve been working on a lot of music, and it just seemed like a good time. I just love all the music that’s out right now. I love that they’re honoring Gloria Estefan as well, who was kind of a pioneer of crossover. It seems like a really beautiful year to celebrate.”
For Lopez, getting back on the AMAs stage is more than just another gig. She said she recently rewatched her early AMA performances and reflected on how far she’s come.
“We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done,” she said. “I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life. It was created as an answer kind of to the Grammys, which was voted by an academy, and this was really about the fans. And I think that’s what makes it really special, is that the fans vote these awards and tell you, ‘This is music we love from the year.’”
Even after decades in showbiz, it still hits the same.
“Everything feels like I just did it,” she said. “I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards. So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them… I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that.”