Jennifer Lopez Sparks Mixed Reactions After Opening Performance at 2025 AMAs: 'Lost the Plot'

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make an entrance — but not everyone was cheering after her wild opening number at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The 55-year-old powerhouse, fresh off her split from Ben Affleck, hit the stage at the 51st AMAs in Las Vegas with a bold six-minute dance routine that left the internet divided. The performance, which featured a mash-up of 23 chart-toppers by this year’s nominees, took a turn when J.Lo started locking lips with her backup dancers during Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”