Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Spark Dating Rumors After Attending L.A. Party

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have brought back the dating rumors for round two. Fans of the Office Romance costars are once again asking questions about the pair after they were reportedly spotted arriving at and leaving from a star-studded party in the same car over the weekend.

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Why Fans Think Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Are Dating (Again)

Source: MEGA Lopez and Goldstein reportedly drove together to a recent party.

According to reports, Lopez and Goldstein apparently drove together to and from a party organized by talent manager Cade Hudson in Los Angeles on Friday, October 16. Though they reportedly arrived in the same car, the two celebrities entered the party separately, with Lopez walking in on the arm of her manager, Benny Medina. The "Jenny From the Block" singer looked as gorgeous as ever in a plunging black leather midi dress and sky-high Christian Louboutin red-soled black stilettos, while Medina rocked a silky wine-colored suit. The Ted Lasso star went for a more pared-down look in all black.

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Dating Rumors, Part One

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Lopez and Goldstein had already sparked dating rumors in June.

Lopez and Goldstein starred opposite each other in Netflix's Office Romance, which the British actor also co-wrote. The film premiered on June 5, and as the pair hit the promotional circuit, rumors of a real-life romance between the costars began swirling. Addressing the rumors on Today around that time, the JLO BEAUTY founder told Savannah Guthrie, "There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person." The Shrinking actor added, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time." Guthrie joked with the two that they hadn't really answered their question, then asked once and for all, "OK, so you're not dating in real life?" Lopez said, "Not dating," while Goldstein told her, "Correct."

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What Brett Goldstein Has Said About Jennifer Lopez

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Goldstein wrote 'Office Romance' for Jennifer Lopez.

Goldstein hasn't helped the dating rumors over the last few months, since he has openly admitted to being one of J.Lo's biggest fans. He even wrote Office Romance specifically for her. "We had never met Jennifer — as far as I was concerned, she was a mythical creature," he told Netflix's Tudum. "But we could write it as a dream. So we sent it to her with a note that said, 'We wrote this for you. You’re at the top of our list. It’s a list of one. If you don’t do this, we’re not going to make this film, but no pressure. Hope you enjoy it!'" Thankfully, it turned out Lopez also admired Goldstein's previous work, so she was in.

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Jennifer Lopez's Romantic History

Source: ZAPATA/MEGA Jennifer Lopez has had a complex romantic history.