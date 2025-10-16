Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser' as Dating Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez fueled Brett Goldstein dating rumors with a strong statement about their on-set smooch. During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the pop star, 56, called her Office Romance costar the "best kisser" of her entire career.

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Jennifer Lopez appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

When Did Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Allegedly Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein stars in 'Office Romance' with Jennifer Lopez.

Dating rumors mounted in May as the costars got cozy on the set of Office Romance. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now." Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January, leaving "her confidence pretty shot." Spending time with Goldstein has made her "much happier," and her inner circle has "noticed the change." "There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added, noting she and Goldstein have "obvious chemistry. No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett."

Source: @jlo/Instagram J.Lo gushed over her kiss with Brett Goldstein.

In March, the alleged couple was spotted hanging out backstage at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! "After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said at the time. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."

Jennifer Lopez Disses Her Exes

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck.