Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser' as Dating Rumors Swirl
Oct. 16 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez fueled Brett Goldstein dating rumors with a strong statement about their on-set smooch.
During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the pop star, 56, called her Office Romance costar the "best kisser" of her entire career.
Host Andy Cohen asked Lopez to name her favorite on-screen kiss from any of the movies she's starred in.
"We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on," he listed.
"I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," J.Lo quickly replied.
When Did Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Allegedly Start Dating?
Dating rumors mounted in May as the costars got cozy on the set of Office Romance.
"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January, leaving "her confidence pretty shot." Spending time with Goldstein has made her "much happier," and her inner circle has "noticed the change."
"There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added, noting she and Goldstein have "obvious chemistry. No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett."
In March, the alleged couple was spotted hanging out backstage at the Broadway play Oh, Mary!
"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said at the time. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."
Jennifer Lopez Disses Her Exes
During her Wednesday, October 15, appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the musician looked back on her exes with disdain.
"I had a boyfriend in high school who passed away now, his name was David Cruz. We dated for 10 years," she explained.
Host Howard Stern was confused about how she learned of his death if they hadn't kept in touch, prompting her to clarify she saw the news in the paper.
"Once I'm done, you're dead to me," Lopez asserted. "I'm one of those people...I don't hold on. Not dead to me, but it's over. I'm going to move on. So we didn't really keep in touch."