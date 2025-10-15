Jennifer Lopez Disses Ben Affleck With Strong Statement About Her Exes in Vulnerable Interview With Howard Stern: 'Once I'm Done, You're Dead to Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez shut down any potential for a reconciliation with Ben Affleck. During her Wednesday, October 15, appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the pop star, 56, had strong opinions about disposing of her exes.

"I had a boyfriend in high school who passed away now, his name was David Cruz. We dated for 10 years," she explained. Host Howard Stern was confused about how she discovered his death if she hadn't been keeping tabs on him, to which she clarified that she found out in the paper. "Once I'm done, you're dead to me," she declared, then quickly noting she's "going to get in trouble" for her words. "I'm one of those people...I don't hold on. Not dead to me, but it's over. I'm going to move on. So we didn't really keep in touch."

Lopez and Cruz initially broke up when she moved to L.A. to become a dancer, but they got back together. Once she started acting, they split for good. "He was one of the most lovely people ever..." she gushed. "I kind of outgrew it in a certain way. He was a real Bronx guy. He had a job at the fruit market, and I wanted to do all these big things. He tried. He came out for a little while, and then he couldn't get a job, and he couldn't find his way. We wound up separating and growing apart. It wasn't a bad breakup. It was sad because we were together since high school."

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Back Together?

The "On the Floor" singer sparked rumors of resuming her romance with ex-husband Affleck, 53, after the duo reunited on the Kiss of the Spider Woman red carpet. However, insiders claimed the photographs were planned in advance, and the former couple is not actually back together. "It was all planned," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil, and camera-ready." The exes reportedly coordinated their arrivals so they'd take the carpet at the same time, something another insider considered, "pure Hollywood choreography." The moment was intended to "reframe the breakup" because the stars "wanted that image out there: two icons, no bitterness."

