Jennifer Lopez Disses Ben Affleck With Strong Statement About Her Exes in Vulnerable Interview With Howard Stern: 'Once I'm Done, You're Dead to Me'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

On 'The Howard Stern Show,' Jennifer Lopez exposed her true feelings about her exes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez shut down any potential for a reconciliation with Ben Affleck.

During her Wednesday, October 15, appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the pop star, 56, had strong opinions about disposing of her exes.

Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posed for photos at the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere.
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posed for photos at the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere.

"I had a boyfriend in high school who passed away now, his name was David Cruz. We dated for 10 years," she explained.

Host Howard Stern was confused about how she discovered his death if she hadn't been keeping tabs on him, to which she clarified that she found out in the paper.

"Once I'm done, you're dead to me," she declared, then quickly noting she's "going to get in trouble" for her words. "I'm one of those people...I don't hold on. Not dead to me, but it's over. I'm going to move on. So we didn't really keep in touch."

Image of Ben Affleck produced J.Lo's new 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' movie.
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ben Affleck produced J.Lo's new 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' movie.

Lopez and Cruz initially broke up when she moved to L.A. to become a dancer, but they got back together. Once she started acting, they split for good.

"He was one of the most lovely people ever..." she gushed. "I kind of outgrew it in a certain way. He was a real Bronx guy. He had a job at the fruit market, and I wanted to do all these big things. He tried. He came out for a little while, and then he couldn't get a job, and he couldn't find his way. We wound up separating and growing apart. It wasn't a bad breakup. It was sad because we were together since high school."

Jennifer Lopez

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Back Together?

Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years.

The "On the Floor" singer sparked rumors of resuming her romance with ex-husband Affleck, 53, after the duo reunited on the Kiss of the Spider Woman red carpet. However, insiders claimed the photographs were planned in advance, and the former couple is not actually back together.

"It was all planned," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil, and camera-ready."

The exes reportedly coordinated their arrivals so they'd take the carpet at the same time, something another insider considered, "pure Hollywood choreography." The moment was intended to "reframe the breakup" because the stars "wanted that image out there: two icons, no bitterness."

Image of Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

"They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," a source close to Lopez revealed. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect. The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."

Affleck and Lopez were married for approximately two years before finalizing their divorce in January.

