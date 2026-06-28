What Is Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme's New Name? Inside Their Name Change
June 28 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Emme Debuted New Name at High School Graduation
Jennifer Lopez's child Emme Maribel Muñiz has adopted a new name.
A resurfaced Instagram post from an account featuring graduating Windward seniors appears to reveal that the 18-year-old is now going by the name "Oskar Muñiz." The since-deleted photoset also featured a childhood photo of the "On the Floor" songstress and Marc Anthony's child.
"Oskar to Sarah Lawrence!" the caption read. "No more impromptu NYC trips because he'll be living there! Good thing it's only a few hours away from Stagedoor. Go gryphons!! Congrats!!! 💚💛."
Emme Uses the Same Name on Instagram
The post also tagged an Instagram profile that appears to belong to Oskar. The private account, which shows "he" as the user's pronoun, has 15 posts, 1,097 followers and 1,663 following as of press time.
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Jennifer Lopez Shares 2 Children With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony
Lopez shares twins, Oskar and Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz with the salsa artist.
The ex-couple welcomed their children on February 22, 2008, years before they separated in July 2011 and officially divorced in June 2014.
"The teenage years are tough," the mom-of-two said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.' They are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that's what it is. You have to kind of just ride the waves."
Jennifer Lopez Confirmed Emme Uses They/Them Pronouns
Prior to sharing he uses he/him/his pronouns, Oskar had identified with they/them pronouns for some time.
During a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala in June 2022, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker referred to Oskar using the gender-neutral pronouns.
"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," said Jennifer. "So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."