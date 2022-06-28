Time With Mom! Jennifer Lopez & Teen Emme Visit Ben Affleck On Set Of Untitled Nike Film

"Ben let him get into the driver's seat of a very expensive Lamborghini," they recalled. "The car ended up reversing into another parked car."

While the source shared that "there seemed to be no damage to the cars," they noted that Affleck appeared less-than-thrilled about the ordeal.

"You could tell that Ben very much regretted letting Sam get into the driver's seat," they continued. "He seemed upset about it."

Shortly after the incident, a representative for Affleck confirmed to the entertainment outlet that there was in fact no harm caused by the collision.

"There was no damage," they explained, taking care to note that "everyone is OK."