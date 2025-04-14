Jennifer Lopez Looks Dumbfounded When Not Recognized on the Streets of NYC: Video
Jennifer Lopez just got humbled.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer, 55, looked shocked as she got stopped on the streets of New York and asked what she does for a living on Sunday, April 13.
"I'm a singer and entertainer," Lopez replied.
The interviewer then asked her name, to which she replied, just "Jennifer."
"What do you like about your job?" he continued, causing the Grammy-nominated artist to laugh.
"I love everything about it," she said sincerely.
The interviewer continued to pester Lopez, asking her why she decided to pursue her career.
"It's just what I had to do," the movie star shrugged, then gave him some advice about confidence. "You have to know who you are and not listen to what other people say."
Fans can be heard screaming Lopez's name in the background as she waves and blows kisses. However, the man continued to ask questions about her outfit.
The movie star described how her beige trousers are from Free People, and the green crocodile clutch she carried is a design Amiri sent her.
Lopez closed off the spontaneous interview by sharing the best piece of advice she has ever received: "Work hard, be a good person...[from] my mother."
Social media users were baffled by the video, which has garnered over 2.8 million views.
"You crushed her ego," one person wrote, while another pointed out how her body language "scream[ed] offended," and she seemed "so angry."
Others seemed surprised that the Bronx native didn't mention that she grew up in New York.
"She had flashbacks of returning to her childhood home," one user joked, while another follower said the clip was "giving 'I used to live here.'"
The Hustlers actress stepped out twice recently to support Broadway theater productions, including George Clooney’s debut in Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, April 3. Lopez stunned in a plunging, black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, pairing the look with silver dangling earrings and a necklace with black gems. She brought along her child Emme Maribel Muñiz, 17, who donned a black suit with a black checkered tie.
A few weeks earlier, Lopez and Muñiz once again had a Broadway night out together at the premiere of Shakespeare’s Othello on March 23. The singer opted for head-to-toe black in a figure-hugging crop top and long skirt bedazzled with crystals outlining her neck, sleeves and private areas. She accessorized with a cropped faux fur coat, diamond earrings and a $2,950 black clutch from Tyler Ellis.
Muñiz — whom Lopez called the "most amazing date" on her Instagram Story — kept things classy in a pinstripe suit and Vivienne Westwood earrings.