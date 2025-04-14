NEWS Jennifer Lopez Looks Dumbfounded When Not Recognized on the Streets of NYC: Video Source: @hikhann_/TikTok Jennifer Lopez appeared shocked when someone asked her what she does for a living in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez just got humbled. The "Let's Get Loud" singer, 55, looked shocked as she got stopped on the streets of New York and asked what she does for a living on Sunday, April 13.

Jennifer Lopez got spontaneously interviewed on the streets of New York.

"I'm a singer and entertainer," Lopez replied. The interviewer then asked her name, to which she replied, just "Jennifer." "What do you like about your job?" he continued, causing the Grammy-nominated artist to laugh. "I love everything about it," she said sincerely.

Jennifer Lopez said her mother encouraged her to work hard.

The interviewer continued to pester Lopez, asking her why she decided to pursue her career. "It's just what I had to do," the movie star shrugged, then gave him some advice about confidence. "You have to know who you are and not listen to what other people say." Fans can be heard screaming Lopez's name in the background as she waves and blows kisses. However, the man continued to ask questions about her outfit. The movie star described how her beige trousers are from Free People, and the green crocodile clutch she carried is a design Amiri sent her. Lopez closed off the spontaneous interview by sharing the best piece of advice she has ever received: "Work hard, be a good person...[from] my mother."

Social media users criticized Jennifer Lopez's large ego in the interview.

Social media users were baffled by the video, which has garnered over 2.8 million views. "You crushed her ego," one person wrote, while another pointed out how her body language "scream[ed] offended," and she seemed "so angry." Others seemed surprised that the Bronx native didn't mention that she grew up in New York. "She had flashbacks of returning to her childhood home," one user joked, while another follower said the clip was "giving 'I used to live here.'"

Jennifer Lopez attended two Broadway premieres in the past month.