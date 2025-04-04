Jennifer Lopez Wears Low-Cut Black Dress During NYC Outing After Ex Ben Affleck Dished About Their Failed Romance: Photos
Jennifer Lopez turned heads during a night out in New York City!
The singer-actress looked flawless in a black velvet, figure-hugging mermaid gown on Thursday, April 3, while attending George Clooney’s Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.
The glam dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, which J.Lo styled with dangling earrings, a sleek black clutch and a silver choker with black gems.
Keeping it natural, she went for a sun-kissed makeup look and let her brunette waves fall softly over her shoulders.
She brought along her 17-year-old twin, Emme, as her date to the political drama.
The teen rocked a chic black checkered tie and vintage velvet vibe to match.
The Atlas star’s red carpet moment comes nearly two weeks after Ben Affleck got candid about their relationship — and what went wrong.
Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, listing April as their official split date. By January 2025, it was finalized.
Their rollercoaster romance began all the way back in 2002 after they met filming Gigli. They got engaged quickly but called it off in early 2004.
Years later, they gave love another shot in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022 — only to separate again two years later.
- A Vegas Wedding, Broken Engagement And More: Relive Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Romance In Photos
- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Plan To Have A 'Bigger' Wedding So They Can Celebrate With Their Loved Ones, Spills Insider
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA at 'The Mother' Premiere as Singer Gushes Over First Year of Marriage — See Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a recent GQ interview, Affleck admitted he wasn’t thrilled about appearing in Lopez’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary — but did it out of love.
“Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting,'” he shared. “Because I thought it was an interesting examination.”
He gave credit to Lopez’s ability to handle fame better than he ever could.
“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them,” he said. “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers.”
Talking about their differences, Affleck added, “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”
Still, he stood by her, saying, “I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that.”
“You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.' You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship,” he added.
Affleck made it clear that their split wasn’t about her fame or their privacy differences.
“I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture,” he explained. “It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'”
He shut down the idea of drama, adding, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”