Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart Cited for Growing Marijuana in L.A. Home 2 Days Before Christmas: Report
Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart got a lovely present right before Christmas: a citation for growing marijuana after police raided his Los Angeles home on December 23.
According to TMZ, cops received a tip that the dancer, 37, had a cannabis operation at his California abode. Police obtained a search warrant and served it before 9 a.m. local time on December 23. Smart was apparently with an unidentified woman at the time.
While searching the property, officers allegedly found a "small- to medium-size" operation. Smart was not arrested and just cited for the incident. He was released at the scene. The case is now being sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to charge Smart, according to the news outlet.
Smart was in an on-again, off-again romance with the "On the Floor" songstress, 55, from 2011 to 2016 following her split from Marc Anthony.
In 2012, Smart told E! News their romance just "happened."
“The chemistry was there. You can’t fight it,” he said at the time.
They split in 2014 after rumors swirled that Smart stepped out on their romance.
“She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught,” a source told People. “It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.”
“He says he’s changed and that he is a new man but recently, on a video shoot for Wisin in Mexico, he was posting videos with bikini-clad dancers and not acting like a guy trying to remedy old habits. He was kicked to the curb not because he did not attend a party with J.Lo but because he was caught having parties of his own,” continued the source. “No one has time for that, especially J.Lo.”
They eventually got back together but parted ways for good in 2016.
“Jennifer and Casper have split,” another source told People at the time. “They have not been together for a few weeks.”
“It wasn’t anything dramatic and they were on good terms – it just came to a natural end,” the source added. “They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable.”