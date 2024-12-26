or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Christmas
OK LogoPHOTOS

12 Celebrities Who Celebrated Christmas 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Selma Blair and More

macaulay culkin childhood trauma
Source: @jlo/Instagram; @selmablair/Instagram

These stars rocked around the Christmas tree this holiday season!

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

brian austin green and sharna burgess
Source: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got engaged in 2023.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgees wore matching pajamas with their kids on Christmas Day.

The 39-year-old ballroom dancer told her followers, "Merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄."

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

chrissy teigen and john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have four kids together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posed with their four kidsWren Alexander, Esti Maxine, Miles Theodore and Luna Simone — in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents for their holiday family photos.

"Christmas morning in London! Merry Christmas, guys. We love you so much," the 38-year-old matriarch captioned the Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

eric decker and jessie james decker
Source: @ericdecker/Instagram

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker got married in 2013.

The Decker family opted for green and red pajamas!

On his Instagram Stories, Eric Decker was all smiles alongside his wife Jessie James Decker and their four kids: Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwyneth paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two kids with Chris Martin.

"A very merry Christmas to all❤️💚❤️," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the caption of a photo with her mother, Blythe Danner, and kids Apple and Moses.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together in August.

MORE ON:
Christmas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Mom-of-one Hailey Bieber looked cozy in a striped pajama set she wore for the holiday season.

The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, marked their first Christmas with their son, Jack, following his birth in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum wed Tom Kaulitz after her divorce from Seal.

During a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colo., Heidi Klum captured sweet snaps with her family as they sported similar all-red outfits.

"Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned one post, which featured husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb

hoda kotb
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb will officially leave 'Today' early in 2025.

In a series of posts shared to mark Christmas Day, Hoda Kotb and her blended family can be seen enjoying their Christmas dinner in their matching pajamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was cozy chic for the holiday.

Despite challenges over the past months, Jennifer Lopez was still in the Christmas spirit.

"Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄," the "On the Floor" songstress captioned a short Instagram video of herself lounging near a fireplace.

Article continues below advertisement

Selma Blair

selma blair
Source: @selmablair/Instagram

Selma Blair shares son Arthur Saint with ex Jason Bleick.

"This is Christmas Eve 2024. All is calm. All bright. 🎄💋🥁," Selma Blair captioned a rare photo of herself and son Arthur Saint on Instagram.

The duo posed with their two dogs in front of a festive tree.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.