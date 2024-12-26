12 Celebrities Who Celebrated Christmas 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Selma Blair and More
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgees wore matching pajamas with their kids on Christmas Day.
The 39-year-old ballroom dancer told her followers, "Merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄."
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posed with their four kids — Wren Alexander, Esti Maxine, Miles Theodore and Luna Simone — in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents for their holiday family photos.
"Christmas morning in London! Merry Christmas, guys. We love you so much," the 38-year-old matriarch captioned the Instagram post.
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker
The Decker family opted for green and red pajamas!
On his Instagram Stories, Eric Decker was all smiles alongside his wife Jessie James Decker and their four kids: Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver.
Gwyneth Paltrow
"A very merry Christmas to all❤️💚❤️," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the caption of a photo with her mother, Blythe Danner, and kids Apple and Moses.
Hailey Bieber
Mom-of-one Hailey Bieber looked cozy in a striped pajama set she wore for the holiday season.
The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, marked their first Christmas with their son, Jack, following his birth in August.
Heidi Klum
During a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colo., Heidi Klum captured sweet snaps with her family as they sported similar all-red outfits.
"Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned one post, which featured husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children — Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.
Hoda Kotb
In a series of posts shared to mark Christmas Day, Hoda Kotb and her blended family can be seen enjoying their Christmas dinner in their matching pajamas.
Jennifer Lopez
Despite challenges over the past months, Jennifer Lopez was still in the Christmas spirit.
"Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄," the "On the Floor" songstress captioned a short Instagram video of herself lounging near a fireplace.
Selma Blair
"This is Christmas Eve 2024. All is calm. All bright. 🎄💋🥁," Selma Blair captioned a rare photo of herself and son Arthur Saint on Instagram.
The duo posed with their two dogs in front of a festive tree.