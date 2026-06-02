Jennifer Lopez Finally Explains Infamous 'Mi Gente Latino' Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez knows the internet has been laughing with — and sometimes at — her for 15 years. At the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film Office Romance, the 56-year-old singer and actress was asked about her now-famous “Mi gente Latino” comment, a grammatically incorrect phrase she shouted while accepting Female Latin Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She laughed about the phrase that became an internet meme.

The phrase should have been “Mi gente Latina,” but the slip has lived on for years through TikTok clips, memes and fan jokes. “You guys have never let me forget it,” Lopez told a Mitú reporter who presented her with a candle featuring a screenshot of the moment. “Do you love me, or are you making fun of me?”

Article continues below advertisement

J.Lo Lets the Joke Breathe

Source: MEGA The singer embraced the joke during a red carpet interview.

After the reporter assured Lopez the moment is now considered iconic, she leaned into it. “Well, I know I love you guys. I know that for sure,” Lopez said. She explained that she had been emotional during the 2011 speech and was trying to thank the audience that mattered most to her. “I was like, here's the most important… Here's who I have to thank more than anybody,” she said. “And then I got, like, oh s---, I said it wrong. OK, no problem.” She also laughed when told the moment was nearing an anniversary. “I didn't know we were counting,” Lopez said. “OK, great. And it has an anniversary… It's iconic.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why the Response Worked

Source: MEGA Fans continue celebrating the iconic viral moment.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming a celebrity’s response should be based on the moment itself,” said rand and communications consultant Sam Gauchier. “In reality, it should be based on how the audience is experiencing that moment.” Gauchier said Lopez recognized that fans were not looking for an apology. “They were inviting her into a joke that had taken on a life of its own. By acknowledging it, she’s showing self-awareness rather than trying to regain control of a narrative that was never really hers to control in the first place,” she added. Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group, said Lopez has shown a strong instinct for when to respond and when to stay quiet. “This is what many teams get wrong — they think the decision is whether to respond. It’s not. The decision is whether the celebrity has something better to say than the internet does,” Evans said. “J.Lo is one of the only ones right now who actually knows the difference.”

From Meme to Personality Moment

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez reflected on the emotional speech behind the slip.