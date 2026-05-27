Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Meeting 'Office Romance' Costar Brett Goldstein for the First Time: 'You Weren't a Weirdo!'

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Jennifer Lopez opened up about the first time she met her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein. On Tuesday, May 26, the duo walked the red carpet together at the premiere of their upcoming romantic comedy at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. During an interview at the event, Lopez was asked whether she immediately felt the "chemistry" between them after landing the movie.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez joked that Brett Goldstein was not a 'weirdo' when they first met.

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“I knew that we were friendly and easy right away, which was nice. Sometimes if you meet somebody and it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, he’s kind of a weirdo, but it’s okay, we’ll make this work,’” Lopez joked. “But it was not like that. You weren’t a weirdo! Yay!”

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Jennifer Lopez jokes about meeting Brett Goldstein for the first time about #OfficeRomance: “You weren’t a weirdo” pic.twitter.com/NvI9pS8qTR — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2026 Source: @Variety/X

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Goldstein, 45, who co-wrote the film alongside Joe Kelly, admitted taking the script to Lopez felt like a huge risk. “It was easy, we were laughing,” he shared before calling the experience a “f------ gamble.” “I was a huge fan. I know she was brilliant, but I didn’t know if we would get on. I didn’t know we’d make a good film together,” he explained.

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Fans won’t have to wait long to see the pair onscreen together, as Office Romance is set to premiere on June 5. The romantic comedy centers around a strict airline CEO played by Lopez, who unexpectedly falls for her company’s ambitious new lawyer, played by Goldstein. Their secret workplace relationship soon creates chaos in both their careers and personal lives.

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Source: MEGA The pair walked the red carpet together at the premiere of 'Office Romance' in Hollywood.

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The premiere appearance comes shortly after Goldstein revealed that Lopez had always been at the top of his wish list for the lead role. "We started asking ourselves who the best romcom star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo," Goldstein told People. "It's easy to write a romcom when you have J.Lo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes."

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Lopez also spoke highly about their dynamic while filming together. “We had great chemistry to begin with,” she said. “It just grew as we did the film together.” The Selena actress admitted she was surprised after finally meeting Goldstein in person because she expected him to be more like his gruff Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent. “I expected more of a rough guy,” Lopez confessed, “but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise.”

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Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein admitted that pitching the rom-com to Jennifer Lopez felt like a major gamble.

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The Hustlers star explained that she originally assumed Goldstein’s personality would mirror his tough on-screen role. “I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso,” Lopez added. “Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.”

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez revealed she expected Brett Goldstein to act more like his grumpy 'Ted Lasso' character Roy Kent.